Communal tension: Curfew relaxed for 2 hrs in J&K's Bhaderwah; lifted in Kishtwar

The broadband and mobile internet services, however, remained suspended for the seventh consecutive day in both Doda and Kishtwar districts.

Published: 15th June 2022 07:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th June 2022 07:12 PM   |  A+A-

Army jawans stand guard during an encounter with militants in Jammu and Kashmir

Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo| PTI)

By PTI

BHADERWAH/JAMMU: Curfew was relaxed for two hours on Wednesday in Bhaderwah town of Jammu and Kashmir's Doda while it was completely lifted in the neighbouring Kishtwar district headquarters, officials said.

Curfew and strict restrictions under prohibitory orders were imposed in parts of Jammu regions Chenab valley, including Bhaderwah and Kishtwar on June 9 following communal tension in the wake of protests over the remarks of former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma on Prophet Mohammad and social media posts by some right wing local activists in her support.

The broadband and mobile internet services, however, remained suspended for the seventh consecutive day in both Doda and Kishtwar districts.

"The curfew was relaxed in Bhaderwah town for two hours from 3.30 pm till 5.30 pm," Additional Deputy Commissioner, Bhaderwah, Dil Mir Chowdhary told PTI.

He said the relaxation followed a series of meetings between socio-religious organisations and the civil-police administration during which both the communities, including representatives of Shri Sanatan Dharam Sabha in Bhaderwah, Anjuman-e-Islamia and senior citizens council called for maintaining peace and brotherhood.

Officials said the meeting was also attended by Deputy Commissioner Doda, Vikas Sharma and Senior Superintendent of Police Abdul Qayoom.

During the meeting, Senior citizens Council Bhadarwah urged the administration to relax the curfew to allow people to buy essential commodities.

Shops and business establishments reopened soon after the relaxation was announced and people were seen making purchases, officials said, adding security forces are deployed in strength and are keeping a close watch on the situation.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Kishtwar, Shafqat Hussain Bhat said the day curfew was lifted from Kishtwar town early this morning.

The curfew was relaxed for one-and-a-half hours on Monday and five hours on Tuesday and there was no untoward incident reported from anywhere during the relaxation period.

"After 5-hours relaxation yesterday (Tuesday), a full day relaxation was given in curfew today and the situation in the entire district is normal," the SSP said.

