STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Don’t use name for politics: Sidhu Moosewala kin

The family’s appeal came after the Congress started using Moosewala’s pictures in their election song to campaign for Dalvir Singh Goldy.

Published: 15th June 2022 08:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th June 2022 08:13 AM   |  A+A-

Popular Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala

Popular Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala (Photo | Youtube Screengrab)

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH:  The family of Sidhu Moosewala has appealed to political parties as well as individuals to not use the slain singer’s name for political or personal motives in the upcoming Sangur Lok Sabha bypolls.

The family’s appeal came after the Congress started using Moosewala’s pictures in their election song to campaign for Dalvir Singh Goldy. Meanwhile, AAP candidate Gurmail Singh said Congress is using Moosewala to seek sympathy votes in the election.

Gurmail Singh, the AAP candidate for the bypolls, said, “A mother has lost her son but it is appalling that the Congress is trying to get mileage from his death. They should resist from using such tactics and hurting the sentiments of his family and fans.’’
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Moosewala
India Matters
Image for representational purpose only. ( File Photo)
Cabinet approves auction of 5G Spectrum, auction to be held by end July
Allahabad High Court on Tuesday asked the petitioners to file the regular petition.
HC refuses to hear letter plea over demolition of Javed Mohammad's house
Representational image of Indian army soldiers.
Agnipath scheme: Experts sceptical of benefit, say pilot project should have come first
TMC supremo and West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (File Photo | PTI)
Cracks in Mamata Banerjee-led 'opposition meet' for Presidential polls

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp