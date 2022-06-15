Don’t use name for politics: Sidhu Moosewala kin

Harpreet Bajwa By

Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: The family of Sidhu Moosewala has appealed to political parties as well as individuals to not use the slain singer’s name for political or personal motives in the upcoming Sangur Lok Sabha bypolls.

The family’s appeal came after the Congress started using Moosewala’s pictures in their election song to campaign for Dalvir Singh Goldy. Meanwhile, AAP candidate Gurmail Singh said Congress is using Moosewala to seek sympathy votes in the election.

Gurmail Singh, the AAP candidate for the bypolls, said, “A mother has lost her son but it is appalling that the Congress is trying to get mileage from his death. They should resist from using such tactics and hurting the sentiments of his family and fans.’’

