Government to launch AI-driven portal for smooth disbursal of pension

Named Bhavishya, the AI-supported portal will send automatic alerts to pensioners and superannuated elder citizens, Union Minister of State at the PMO, Jitendra Singh said.

Published: 15th June 2022 11:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th June 2022 11:11 PM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  In order to seamlessly process, track and disburse pension, the Department of Pension and Pensioners' Welfare will soon launch Artificial Intelligence (AI) enabled common single pension portal for the benefit of pensioners and elderly citizens.

Named Bhavishya, the AI-supported portal will send automatic alerts to pensioners and superannuated elder citizens, Union Minister of State at the PMO, Jitendra Singh said here today. The portal will not only enable constant contact with pensioners and their associations across the country but will also regularly receive their inputs, suggestions as well as grievances for prompt response.

While Bhavishya has ensured end-to-end digitalisation of pension processing and payment, officials have been advised to conduct pre-retirement workshops at regular intervals to counsel them and learn from their experiences.

The Bhavishya platform was made mandatory for all central government departments since January 2017 and is now being implemented in the main secretariat from where 97 ministries/departments, including 815 attached offices along with 7,852 drawing and disbursal officers (DDOs) on board. Till date, more than 162,000 cases have been processed or pension payment orders (PPOs) issued. This also includes 96,000 e-PPOs.

