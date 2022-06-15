Gyanvapi row: VVSS files petition in Varanasi district court seeking FIR against AIM

Namita Bajpai By

LUCKNOW: Taking the row over Gyanvapi mosque to the next level, the Vishva Vaidik Sanatan Sangh (VVSS) chief Jitendra Singh "Visen" on Tuesday petitioned the court of the Varanasi district judge seeking the registration of an FIR against

Anjuman Intezamia Masajid (AIM) Committee and its associates under the Place of Worship Act and other pertinent sections for its alleged bid to damage the basic structure of the Lord Visheshwar Temple on the Gyanvapi premises.

The Court admitted the petition and posted it on June 23 for hearing.

The petition was a revised one as earlier, it was rejected by the court of the special chief judicial magistrate. Due to the District Judge being on leave, the petition was presented in the court of Additional District Judge II for hearing.

The court fixed June 23 as the date of hearing when the petition would be produced before the district judge.

Besides, the VVSS chief has filed another petition seeking a ban on the entry of the members of the minority community on Gyanvapi premises. It is slated to be heard on July 8 in the fast-track court of civil judge (senior division) Mahendra Kumar Pandey.

In fact, Visen had filed the said petition before the court of civil judge (senior division) Ravi Kumar Diwakar on May 24 demanding the court’s directive to allow regular worship of Lord Aadi Visheshwar on the Gyanvapi premises.

On May 25, the petition was transferred from the court of civil judge (senior division) to Fast Track Court. On May 30, the Fast Track Court fixed July 8 as the next date of hearing in the case.