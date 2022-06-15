STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Indian Railways prepares policy to encourage entrepreneurs 

DRM Shivendra Mohan said that after the selection of innovative solutions by the evaluation committee, prototype trails will be conducted by the Railways.

Indian Railways (Photo | PTI)

Indian Railways image used for representational purpose (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) Shivendra Mohan said the Indian Railways think-tank, as part of the Make in India initiative, has identified 11 problematic areas and devised a startup policy to support companies with ideal solutions and financial assistance to the tune of Rs 1.5 crore, making them a part of the Railways' success story along with safeguarding of their Intellectual Property Rights on the project.

Speaking to media persons at his office here on Tuesday, Shivendra Mohan said that after the selection of innovative solutions by the evaluation committee, prototype trails will be conducted by the Railways and after successful results, funding to the tune of Rs 3 crore would be provided for wide scale implementation of the project. He said that this is a first of its kind idea by the Railways and a opportunity for young entrepreneurs.

Comments

