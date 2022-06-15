'Insult to Maharashtra', says NCP as Ajit Pawar denied nod to speak at PM event 

Sudhir Suryawanshi By

Express News Service

MUMBAI: NCP leader and Lok Sabha MP Supriya Sule on Tuesday said Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar was denied permission by the Prime Minister's Office to speak in the presence of PM Narendra Modi at the inauguration programme of Saint Tukaram temple at Dehu in Pune on Thursday.

Sule pointed out that though the Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis was given an opportunity to speak, the Deputy CM, also the guardian minister of Pune, was denied permission, which is an insult to the whole state.

DCM of Maharashtra & Guardian Minister of Pune Hon. @AjitPawarSpeaks Dada was not allowed to speak in presence of PM Hon. @narendramodi Ji at program in Dehu, Pune. However, LOP @Dev_Fadnavis was permitted to talk. This is an insult for Maharashtra. — Supriya Sule (@supriya_sule) June 14, 2022

“It is an insult to Maharashtra and its people. Ajit Pawar was our representative there, but he was denied his rights in the presence of the PM," Sule said. She added that she was extremely disappointed with the incident.

The programme chart of the event only mentioned the Prime Minister's address and the Opposition leader's speech. However, after Fadnavis's speech, PM had asked Pawar to speak, which he denied politiley as it was not part of the protocol.

NCP state president Jayant Patil also commented on the issue. He said that Pawar was denied to speak as he was known for his outspoken nature. Earlier, he had spoken his mind in presence of the PM in a programme in Pune.

State Congress general secretary Sachin Sawant said that it was surprising that a Deputy CM was restricted from giving his speech, while the Leader of Opposition was allowed to. According to him, in the last programme, Pawar revealed to PM Modi on Maharashtra Governor's "nasty" remarks against Mahatma Phule, Savitribai Phule and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. "This was not liked by many, which could be the reason for his denial to speak at the event, " he added.