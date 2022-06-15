STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
'Insult to Maharashtra', says NCP as Ajit Pawar denied nod to speak at PM event 

Published: 15th June 2022 12:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th June 2022 02:56 PM   |  A+A-

Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar

Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar (Photo | PTI)

By Sudhir Suryawanshi
Express News Service

MUMBAI: NCP leader and Lok Sabha MP Supriya Sule on Tuesday said Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar was denied permission by the Prime Minister's Office to speak in the presence of PM Narendra Modi at the inauguration programme of Saint Tukaram temple at Dehu in Pune on Thursday. 

Sule pointed out that though the Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis was given an opportunity to speak, the Deputy CM, also the guardian minister of Pune, was denied permission, which is an insult to the whole state.

“It is an insult to Maharashtra and its people. Ajit Pawar was our representative there, but he was denied  his rights in the presence of the PM," Sule said. She added that she was extremely disappointed with the incident. 

The programme chart of the event only mentioned the Prime Minister's address and the Opposition leader's speech. However, after Fadnavis's speech, PM had asked Pawar to speak, which he denied politiley as it was not part of the protocol. 

NCP state president Jayant Patil also commented on the issue. He said that Pawar was denied to speak as he was known for his outspoken nature. Earlier, he had spoken his mind in presence of the PM in a  programme in Pune. 

State Congress general secretary Sachin Sawant said that it was surprising that a Deputy CM was restricted from giving his speech, while the Leader of Opposition was allowed to. According to him, in the last programme, Pawar revealed to PM Modi on Maharashtra Governor's "nasty" remarks against Mahatma Phule, Savitribai Phule and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. "This was not liked by many, which could be the reason for his denial to speak at the event, " he added. 

Supriya Sule Ajit Pawar Devendra Fadnavis
