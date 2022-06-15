STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Lashkar terrorist involved in bank manager's murder eliminated

A police official said acting on specific information about terrorists' presence, a joint contingent of police, CRPF and Army launched a search operation in Shopian late on Tuesday night.

Published: 15th June 2022 11:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th June 2022 03:16 PM   |  A+A-

security forces

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

SRINAGAR: Two local Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists including the one involved in the killing of Bank Manager Vijay Kumar from Rajasthan were killed in an overnight gunfight with troops in South Kashmir’s Shopian district, police said.

A police official said acting on specific information about terrorists' presence, a joint contingent of police, CRPF and Army launched a search operation in the Kanjuilar area of Shopian late on Tuesday night.

He said during the search operation, militants fired on the troops. The fire was returned by the security men and in the ensuing gunfight, two local Lashkar-e-Taiba militants were killed.

Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Kashmir Vijay Kumar identified the slain militants as Jan Mohammad Lone and Tufail Ganai, both locals.

He said Lone was involved in the recent killing of Bank Manager Vijay Kumar of Rajasthan.

Vijay Kumar, an Ellaqie Dehati Bank manager, was shot dead by militants inside the bank branch in Areh Mohanpora in Kulgam district on June 2.

Police said an AK 47 rifle and a pistol were recovered from the encounter site.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Gunfight Shopian death Lashkar-e-Taiba
India Matters
Image for representational purpose only. ( File Photo)
Cabinet approves auction of 5G Spectrum, auction to be held by end July
Allahabad High Court on Tuesday asked the petitioners to file the regular petition.
HC refuses to hear letter plea over demolition of Javed Mohammad's house
Representational image of Indian army soldiers.
Agnipath scheme: Experts sceptical of benefit, say pilot project should have come first
TMC supremo and West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (File Photo | PTI)
Cracks in Mamata Banerjee-led 'opposition meet' for Presidential polls

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp