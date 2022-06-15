Lashkar terrorist involved in bank manager's murder eliminated

Fayaz Wani By

Express News Service

SRINAGAR: Two local Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists including the one involved in the killing of Bank Manager Vijay Kumar from Rajasthan were killed in an overnight gunfight with troops in South Kashmir’s Shopian district, police said.

A police official said acting on specific information about terrorists' presence, a joint contingent of police, CRPF and Army launched a search operation in the Kanjuilar area of Shopian late on Tuesday night.

He said during the search operation, militants fired on the troops. The fire was returned by the security men and in the ensuing gunfight, two local Lashkar-e-Taiba militants were killed.

Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Kashmir Vijay Kumar identified the slain militants as Jan Mohammad Lone and Tufail Ganai, both locals.

He said Lone was involved in the recent killing of Bank Manager Vijay Kumar of Rajasthan.

Vijay Kumar, an Ellaqie Dehati Bank manager, was shot dead by militants inside the bank branch in Areh Mohanpora in Kulgam district on June 2.

Police said an AK 47 rifle and a pistol were recovered from the encounter site.