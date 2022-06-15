Lucknow Diary: Cow’s That! Officials spar over sick animal

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

Cow’s That! Officials spar over sick animal

Conspiracy theory got a new definition in Fatehpur district. Just after a letter issued by the officiating district veterinary officer ordering seven vets to take care of a sick cow at the District Magistrate’s residence, DM Apruva Dubey said that she never sought any help. She accused the district vet officer and his deputy of hatching a conspiracy against her. “I have been monitoring straw collection, water arrangements and adequate medical assistance at the cow shelters in summers and had found laxities on the part of the CVO and deputy CVO and have already written to seniors recommending action against them,” she said.

Elephantine Neglect? BSP sidelines Mishra

Has Satish Chandra Mishra, the powerful national general secretary of BSP and the man Friday of Mayawati, fallen from grace? There was a buzz last week when the BSP released its list of star campaigners for the Lok Sabha bypoll and Mishra’s name was missing. After an exodus of big netas in the past few years, Mishra was among few names that would be shadowing the chief. He was the party’s spearhead in the 2022 polls, leading its Brahmin outreach. However, the party failed. Also, soon afterwards, his aide Nakul Dubey was sacked for anti-party activities. Since then, Mishra has been conspicuous by his absence from Mayawati’s events.

Costlier ride ahead as tax goes up

Hiring a cab in the state capital is set to get costlier. In its new budget, the Lucknow Municipal Corporation has levied annual tax on commercial vehicles. Besides, the travel agencies will now have to pay a licence fee to the civic body. The end impact will of course have to be borne by the users. As per the new tax regime, owners of autos, tempos and e-rickshaws will have to pay Rs 2,000 per year. Cab owners will have to shell out Rs 2,500 annually. SUVs and small goods transport vehicles will be taxed Rs 4,000 annually, while mini bus and full-size bus/truck owners will pay Rs 5,000 and Rs 6,000, respectively.

