Maharashtra reports 4,024 Covid-19 cases, 36 per cent rise; two deaths

Four new cases of B.A.5 variant of coronavirus were also detected in the state, the state health department added. 

Published: 15th June 2022 07:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th June 2022 07:25 PM   |  A+A-

COVID Death

Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Maharashtra on Wednesday recorded 4,024 new coronavirus cases, a 36 per cent rise over the previous day, and two pandemic-related deaths, the state health department said.

Four new cases of B.A.5 variant of coronavirus were also detected in the state, it added. On Tuesday, the state had recorded 2,956 cases and four fatalities. New B.A.5 cases were reported from Mumbai, Thane, Navi Mumbai and Pune, and all four patients were in the age group of 19 to 36 years, the department said.

All four tested Covid-19 positive during May 26 to June 9, and their condition was stable, said the official release. The active coronavirus caseload in the state stands at 19,261 now.

