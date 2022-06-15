Minority panel issues notice to Yogi government seeking action against cleric for casteist remarks

By PTI

NEW DELHI: After a video purportedly showing a cleric making casteist remarks on Dalits and women has gone viral, the National Commission for Scheduled Castes on Wednesday sought an action-taken report from Uttar Pradesh government officials in the matter by June 21.

NCSC chairperson Vijay Sampla said, "This is a big insult to women, especially those belonging to scheduled castes. Taking note of the incident, we have issued a notice to the UP government and sought action taken report from them and strict action against the cleric."

Cautioning the Uttar Pradesh government, Sampla wrote, "Please take notice that in case the Commission does not receive reply from you within the stipulated time, the Commission may exercise the powers of Civil Courts conferred on it under Article 338 of the Constitution of India and issue summons for your appearance in person or by a representative before the Commission."