'Misuse of central agencies': Mamata Banerjee condemns ED action against Rahul Gandhi

Banerjee also condemned the use of bulldozers 'without due process of law' in Uttar Pradesh and Delhi, and alleged that such actions harm India's image as a democracy.

Published: 15th June 2022 09:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th June 2022 09:55 PM   |  A+A-

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee Wednesday condemned the Enforcement Directorate's action against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during her opening remarks at the meeting of opposition leaders here, sources said.

Gandhi appeared before the ED on Wednesday for the third consecutive day of questioning in the National Herald money laundering case, with the agency seeking answers about his "personal role" in taking decisions with regard to the media organisation and its owner Young Indian.

Speaking at the meeting attended by 17 opposition parties to build a consensus on fielding a joint candidate against the BJP-led NDA in the presidential election, Banerjee said that for the opposition parties, the Presidential election is a "prelude to 2024".

The sources said Banerjee remarked that during the last eight years of BJP rule, the slogan of "acche din" has been exposed.

She said the Centre-state relations have reached their lowest during the BJP government with the saffron party launching "attacks" on the federal structure of the country and "reducing the states to the level of municipality."

She hit out at the government over the "misuse of central agencies to target opposition parties".

In this context, she condemned the ED action against Gandhi as well her nephew and party MP Abhishek Banerjee.

Banerjee also condemned the use of bulldozers "without due process of law" in Uttar Pradesh and Delhi, and alleged that such actions harm India's image as a democracy.

She also said that in the Year of Azadi ka Amrut Mahotsav, the opposition parties have decided to field a common candidate who can truly serve as the custodian of the Constitution.

Banerjee also said it was significant that almost "all parties" sent their representatives at the meeting and senior leaders of many parties are in attendance.

She also wished a speedy recovery for Congress President Sonia Gandhi, who is currently in the hospital recovering from Covid.

