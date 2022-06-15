Month on, Pandit staffers skip duties

Fayaz Wani By

Express News Service

SRINAGAR: One month after the Kashmiri Pandit employee Rahul Bhat was shot dead by militants inside Tehsil Office in Budgam, about 5,500 Pandit employees recruited under PM’s job package have stayed away from the government duties to demand relocation to Jammu.

“The targeted killings have caused fear among the community,” said a Pandit employee, Ashu Pandita (name changed). “When we fear to move out of the transit camps, how will we work? That’s why we are demanding relocation to Jammu till the situation improves in the Valley,” he added.

The food and civil supplies department, Ganderbal, had on Monday directed the employees to resume their duties on June 16. However, Ashu said the order has been withdrawn and the government is likely to take a call after the Amarnath yatra.

“If the yatra passes off peacefully, then the government will decide on resumption of our duties,” he said.

Another employee, Ranjan, said those stationed in the Valley are confined to the transit camps. “It is better for the government to relocate us to Jammu for 2-3 years. We will return once the situation improves here,” he said.

