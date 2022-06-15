STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Month on, Pandit staffers skip duties

“The targeted killings have caused fear among the community,” said a Pandit employee, Ashu Pandita.

Published: 15th June 2022 08:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th June 2022 08:16 AM   |  A+A-

Kashmiri pandits shout slogans while blocking a road during their protest over the killing of Rahul Bhat, who was shot at by militants inside his office and later succumbed to injuries. (Photo | PTI)

Image of Kashmiri pandits used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

SRINAGAR:  One  month after the Kashmiri Pandit employee Rahul Bhat was shot dead by militants inside Tehsil Office in Budgam, about 5,500 Pandit employees recruited under PM’s job package have stayed away from the government duties to demand relocation to Jammu.

“The targeted killings have caused fear among the community,” said a Pandit employee, Ashu Pandita (name changed). “When we fear to move out of the transit camps, how will we work? That’s why we are demanding relocation to Jammu till the situation improves in the Valley,” he added.

The food and civil supplies department, Ganderbal, had on Monday directed the employees to resume their duties on June 16. However, Ashu said the order has been withdrawn and the government is likely to take a call after the Amarnath yatra.

“If the yatra passes off peacefully, then the government will decide on resumption of our duties,” he said.
Another employee, Ranjan, said those stationed in the Valley are confined to the transit camps. “It is better for the government to relocate us to Jammu for 2-3 years. We will return once the situation improves here,” he said.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rahul Bhat Kashmiri Pandit
India Matters
Image for representational purpose only. ( File Photo)
Cabinet approves auction of 5G Spectrum, auction to be held by end July
Allahabad High Court on Tuesday asked the petitioners to file the regular petition.
HC refuses to hear letter plea over demolition of Javed Mohammad's house
Representational image of Indian army soldiers.
Agnipath scheme: Experts sceptical of benefit, say pilot project should have come first
TMC supremo and West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (File Photo | PTI)
Cracks in Mamata Banerjee-led 'opposition meet' for Presidential polls

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp