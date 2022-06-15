STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Moosewala killing: Lawrence Bishnoi remanded in 7-day police custody, being quizzed at length

Earlier, the Delhi court passed the order after the Punjab Police produced Bishnoi before it after formally arresting him in the case.

Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi being presentted in court on Tuesday

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, who was brought under heavy security to the state by the Punjab Police from Delhi in the early hours of Wednesday, is being questioned at length in the singer Sidhu Moose Wala murder case.

Bishnoi is being questioned at the Crime Investigation Agency office in Kharar near here, sources said. After he was brought him from Delhi, Bishnoi was produced before a court in Mansa district which remanded him into seven-day police custody.

As per an official statement issued here on Tuesday evening, Bishnoi has been named as an accused and conspirator in the murder case of the singer. A Delhi court on Tuesday granted the Punjab Police the transit remand of Bishnoi to take him to Punjab in the case.

The Delhi court passed the order after the Punjab Police produced Bishnoi before it after formally arresting him in the case.

After being brought to Mansa, he was produced before a court following a medical check-up at the district civil hospital. The court later remanded him into week-long custody of the Punjab Police, the sources said.

From Delhi to Mansa and then from Mansa to Kharar, Bishnoi was brought in a bullet-proof vehicle under heavy police escort.

The Special Investigation Team constituted in the Moose Wala murder case and the Anti-Gangster Task Force will question him at length, the sources said.

The SIT probing the murder case of Moose Wala is making steady progress, Additional Director General of Punjab Police Pramod Ban had said on Tuesday.

On Tuesday, the state police had arrested two active members of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang who were working on the directions of Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar. These two are also being questioned at length, the sources said.

The Bhagwant Mann-led government in Punjab is not leaving any stone unturned to extradite Canada-based Brar, who was the first to take responsibility for the murder, the statement had said.

Moose Wala, the singer-politician who had joined the Congress months before the 2022 state Assembly polls, was shot dead on May 29 in Punjab's Mansa district.

Earlier, the Punjab Police had said the killing of Moose Wala seemed to be the result of an inter-gang rivalry and the Lawrence Bishnoi gang was involved in it.

The Punjab Police has arrested nine people for providing logistic support, conducting recce and harbouring the shooters of Moosewala, Tuesday's statement had said.

