Nagaland's first woman MP in RS to attend IPU Global conference in Egypt

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Nagaland's first woman elected as Member of Parliament (MP) to Rajya Sabha and chief of Nagaland BJP Mahila Morcha- S. Phangon Konyak will be representing India at the two-day 8th IPU Global Conference of 'Young Parliamentarians' in Egypt. She, along with two other young Lok Sabha MPs from India, will be sharing her thoughts on the 'Young MPs for Climate Actions'.

The two-day eight Global Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) conferences of Young Parliamentarians is slated to start from June 15 to 16 with a good number of young MPs participating from various countries.

She was elected unopposed from Nagaland on March 24 this year becoming the first woman elected to RS from Nagaland.

After her post-graduation in English literature from DU, Konyak entered the parliamentary politics as a BJP MP in Rajya Sabha and had also taken the oath of secrecy of the House wearing the traditional attire of Nagaland.

"I shall be in Egypt for the next two days as part of the Indian delegation to participate in the Eight IPU Global Conference of Young Parliamentarians, at Sharm el- Sheikh, where I will also get to share my thoughts", she tweeted.

According to her, the Northeast has come a long way under PM Narendra Modi, becoming an important and indispensable part of the country's progress.

"We are on the right track with much potential to be unlocked", she quipped in a tweet prior to leaving for Egypt.

The 8th Global Conference of Young Parliamentarians is jointly organized by the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) and the Egyptian House of Representatives annually to provide a platform to young MPs from across the world to exchange learn and define common and innovative strategies to advance the youth empowerment.

This year in Egypt, around 200 young MPs, including the MPs from India, from 60 countries are participating to discuss strategies to mitigate the impact of climate change and ensure that global warming does not exceed 1.5'c in line with the Paris Agreement.

As per the letter, written to the participating young MPs by the hosts, the eighth edition of the Global Conference of the Young Parliamentarians will pursue the efforts reflecting on what may be the most pressing and existential issue requiring strong international responses to fight to mitigate and adapt to

climate change.

According to official information shared by IPU, there are 35,177 parliamentary seats globally but just 2.66% of these are held by young MPs.