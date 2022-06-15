STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Opposition leaders reaching out to Gopalkrishna Gandhi as possible Presidential candidate choice: Sources

Gandhi was the consensus opposition candidate for the post of vice president of India in 2017 but had lost to M Venkaiah Naidu in the election.

Former Governor of West Bengal Gopalkrishna Gandhi. (File | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: With the Opposition seeking to put up a united fight in the presidential poll, some leaders have reached out to former West Bengal governor Gopalkrishna Gandhi as a possible choice, sources said on Tuesday.

Sources said some opposition leaders talked to Gandhi over phone and urged him to consider their request for being the joint opposition candidate for the post of President.

The sources added that some other names are also being considered and the opposition leaders have reached out to them also to seek their consent.

Gandhi, who was governor of West Bengal from 2004 to 2009, has sought some time from these leaders and will get back to them by Wednesday, the sources said.

Leaders who talked to him said his initial response to their request was "positive".

The sources said if he accepts the request, he could emerge as the consensus opposition candidate for the top post, since there already was consensus on his name in the last vice presidential election.

The 77-year-old former bureaucrat has also served as India's High Commissioner to South Africa and Sri Lanka.

He is the grandson of Mahatma Gandhi and C Rajagopalachari.

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee has convened a meeting of various opposition parties to deliberate on the opposition's choice of a presidential nominee.

Some leaders have proposed the name of NCP patron Sharad Pawar, but the veteran leader has declined to contest.

The election to elect a successor to incumbent Ram Nath Kovind would be held on July 18.

Kovind had defeated joint opposition nominee Meira Kumar in the last presidential poll.

Comments(1)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • tmranganathan
    no more gandhi scion in position please. he is a communist with most backward ides.
    21 hours ago reply
