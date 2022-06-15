STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

PM Modi's mother to enter 100th year on June 18; road named for her in Gandhinagar

Hiraba lives with the prime minister's younger brother Pankaj Modi at Raysan village on the outskirts of Gandhinagar city.

Published: 15th June 2022 10:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th June 2022 10:20 PM   |  A+A-

Modi Hiraba

PM Modi and his mother Hiraba (File|PTI)

By PTI

AHMEDABAD: As Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother Hiraba is set to enter the 100th year of her life on June 18, a road in Gandhinagar, the capital of Gujarat, was named for her on Wednesday.

"When Hiraba is entering her 100th year, we have decided to name an 80-meter-road in Raysan area as Pujya Hiraba Marg so that the next generation takes inspiration from her life," Gandhinagar Mayor Hitesh Makwana announced.

Hiraba lives with the prime minister's younger brother Pankaj Modi at Raysan village on the outskirts of Gandhinagar city.

The area falls under the BJP-ruled Gandhinagar Municipal Corporation.

"Hiraba was born on June 18, 1923. She will enter the 100th year of her life on June 18, 2022," said Pankaj Modi.

Prime minister Modi, who will be in Gujarat on June 18, is likely to meet his mother, official sources said here.

Modi will be on a day's visit to Gujarat on June 18 when he would be visiting the Pavagadh temple and later address a rally in Vadodara.

The Modi family has planned a `bhandaro' (community meal) at the Jagannath temple in Ahmedabad on that day.

Hatkeshwar Mahadev Temple in Vadnagar has organised various religious programmes for the long life and health of the prime minister's mother, it said in a release.

PM Modi had last visited his mother in March.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Hiraba PM Modi
India Matters
Youngsters sit on railway tracks to protest against the 'Agnipath' scheme, in Buxar. (Photo| PTI)
Protest over centre's Agnipath scheme spreads to other parts of Bihar
A health worker collects a swab sample of a woman for Covid-19 test, at state transport bus stand in Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav)
After 111 days, single-day Covid count in India crosses 12,000 mark
Representational Image. (File Photo)
TDP-led Andhra Pradesh government used Pegasus spyware for election benefit: Probe panel
SpiceJet chief Ajay Singh (File photo | AFP)
Current jet fuel prices not sustainable; have to increase fare by 10-15 per cent: Ajay Singh of SpiceJet

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp