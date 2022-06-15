Quota protests rear head again in Rajasthan

Rajesh Asnani By

Express News Service

JAIPUR: The Jaipur-Agra national highway remained blocked in Bharatpur on Tuesday as protestors demanding a separate 12% reservation for OBCs continued to agitate for the third consecutive day.

Hundreds of people from the Kushwaha, Maurya, Suryavanshi, Saini and Mali communities have assembled at NH-21 near village Aroda under the banner of the Aarakshan Sangharsh Samiti demanding quota in jobs and higher education.

Vishvendra Singh, tourism minister in the Ashok Gehlot government, dispatched to speak to the agitators, found himself in an awkward situation on Tuesday when nobody came forward for talks. To ensure law and order, the administration has stopped internet services in four towns of Bharatpur district.

After waiting for the representatives of the protestors for hours, Singh said, “They do not seem to have a leader. If there is a leader, then the doors of a dialogue are open.” When Murari Lal Saini, the convener of the Sangharsh Samiti, sent a list of representatives for talks. Saini said, “I have authorised them, but I will not come for talks.”

Singh appealed to the agitaters to start the process for talks. “The elderly and women are sitting there in scorching heat. If someone develops a medical condition, who will be responsible?” Singh asked, appealing to Murari Lal to meet him. Meanwhile, the police are monitoring the situation through drone cameras.

