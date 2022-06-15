Rajasthan BJP to issue 'black paper' against Congress government as assembly polls near

By PTI

KOTA: The BJP on Wednesday decided to issue a "black paper" against failures of the Rajasthan government as it deliberated on the strategy for the state Assembly polls next year.

The party will highlight the ruling Congress' failures, wrongdoings and crime rate, state BJP leader Rajendra Singh Rathore told the media while giving information about it after the two-day meeting of his party's state executive here.

The BJP has also decided to highlight achievements of Narendra Modi-led Union government in the past eight years, he added.

Party's state senior vice-president Mukesh Dadhich rolled out the strategy and roadmap to establish one-to-one contact with the public ahead of the 2023 Assembly polls.

The party has decided to observe Jan Aakrosh Week in July against the state government for its failures, he said, adding that an outreach programme will also be organised.

BJP leaders also lashed out the Congress for holding demonstrations against Rahul Gandhi's questioning by the Enforcement Directorate in a money-laundering case.

BJP's national general secretary Arun Singh, who reached Kota to participate in the two-day meeting, called the Congress a "champion of corruption".

He said the party is carrying out a "false Satyagraha" and its leaders should admit the corruption they have committed.

Rajasthan stands at number one position in corruption while atrocities against women have gone up in the past two years, Singh alleged.

But CM Ashok Gehlot did not listen to his inner voice, he said, adding that people of the state will teach the Congress a lesson.

Meanwhile, some of the BJP workers and ex-office bearers were stopped from entering the meeting venue, leading to a ruckus there.

Reacting to it, senior party leader Bhajan Lal said only those who are members of the state executive were invited for the meeting.

He expressed ignorance about the ruckus.

Meanwhile, senior Congress leader and the chairperson of the Social Welfare Board of Rajasthan, Archana Sharma, accused the BJP-led Centre on Wednesday of misusing institutions to divert people's attention from its failures.

She said the way the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has issued notices to Congress president Sonia Gandhi and former party chief Rahul Gandhi, it is clear that the Centre is trying to divert public attention from real issues such as inflation and unemployment.

Sharma alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) targets Rahul Gandhi as he raises issues of public concern.

"Rahul Gandhi raises his voice against the wrong policies and decisions of Prime Minister Narendra Modi as well as on the Centre's failures.

That is why, for the last eight years, the BJP government is targeting Rahul Gandhi, which is against the democratic traditions and values of our country," she told a press conference here.

The Congress leader alleged that Modi wants to run the government in a dictatorial manner, adding that the obstacle in his plan is Rahul Gandhi.

State Congress secretary Lalit Toonwal said the party will hold a demonstration near the Raj Bhavan here and that protests will be staged at all the district headquarters on Thursday.