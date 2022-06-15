STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Ripples in JD-U: Jibe at RCP; 4 close to RCP Singh sacked

Causing more embarrassment to RCP, Kushwaha said his role in the party has not been decided yet.

Published: 15th June 2022 08:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th June 2022 08:28 AM   |  A+A-

By Ramashankar
Express News Service

PATNA: Union minister RCP Singh on Tuesday faced scorn from his own party when JD-U parliamentary board chairman Upendra Kushwaha asked him to resign from his ministerial post on moral grounds after his term in Rajya Sabha expires on July 7.

The comment came on the day Bihar JD-U president Umesh Kushwaha expelled four leaders close to RCP — JD-U spokesperson Dr Ajay Alok, state party general secretaries Anil Kumar and Bipin Kumar Yadav, and Jitendra Neeraj. They were accused of indulging in anti-party activities.

RCP was the JD-U national president until he was replaced by Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan Singh after his induction into Union cabinet. After his Rajya Sabha term expires, RCP cannot hold the minister’s post if he does not become a member of either of the Parliament houses within six months.

Meanwhile, after his expulsion, Alok  thanked Bihar CM Nitish Kumar and Lalan Singh for “relieving” him from the party. Meanwhile, RCP has become active on social media. On Tuesday, he thanked Narendra Modi for announcing to recruit 10 lakh people in one-and-a-half years. On Monday, he highlighted the Modi government’s achievement for rise in steel production from 2013-14.

