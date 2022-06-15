STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Sachin Pilot detained for protesting against Rahul Gandhi's questioning by ED

Congress leaders claimed cops on Wednesday unlawfully entered the party office and beat up party workers. Similarly, around 800 senior Congress leaders and workers have been detained since Monday.

Published: 15th June 2022 04:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th June 2022 05:44 PM   |  A+A-

Congress leader Sachin Pilot detained by police amid protests by party workers in New delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | ANI Twitter)

By Online Desk

NEW DELHI: Congress leader Sachin Pilot was detained by the Delhi police as he was on his way to the party headquarters on Akbar Road, amid protests by party workers.

Similarly, around 800 senior Congress leaders and workers have been detained since Monday for protesting the questioning of Rahul Gandhi by the Enforcement Directorate in violation of prohibitory orders and despite being denied permission, officials said.

Congress leaders and workers were also detained on Wednesday after they staged protests outside the ED office and the party headquarters here.

Congress leaders claimed cops on Wednesday unlawfully entered the party office and beat up party workers.

Special Commissioner of Police (Law and Order zone-II) Sagar Preet Hooda said that the protesters did not have permission.

"We have detained around 800 Congress supporters and leaders since Monday. They did not have permission to protest and we conveyed it to them. Despite that they staged protests. We have made adequate security arrangements," Hooda said.

The police had on Monday detained 459 Congress workers and senior leaders on and 217 on Tuesday.

Gandhi appeared before the ED on Wednesday for the third consecutive day of questioning in the National Herald money laundering case.

A police statement had said CrPC Section 144 is already in force with effect from May 24 this year in the area, thereby prohibiting holding of any public meeting, processions and demonstration.

Vehicular movement was affected in central Delhi on Wednesday after the police blocked several roads and diverted traffic as Gandhi appeared before the Enforcement Directorate.

A senior police officer said around 400 traffic personnel were deputed in the New Delhi district.

"No call has been received about any congestion in the New Delhi district. The traffic is being managed smoothly. The diversions have been made on roads which have been closed," the officer said.

Gandhi (51) arrived at the ED headquarters on APJ Abdul Kalam Road in central Delhi around 11.35 am with his "Z+" category CRPF security escort. He was accompanied by his sister and Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. The questioning began at 12 noon.

(With inputs from agencies)

