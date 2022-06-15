STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Traffic affected on several roads in central Delhi

In a series of tweets, the traffic department mentioned the routes to be avoided and said necessary arrangements have been made as a precautionary measure.

Police stop Congress workers who were staging a protest outside the AICC office in New Delhi, Wednesday. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Vehicular movement was affected in central Delhi on Wednesday after the police blocked several roads and diverted traffic as Congress leader Rahul Gandhi appeared before the Enforcement Directorate for the third consecutive day of questioning in a money laundering probe, officials said.

The police diverted traffic on roads which had been closed and adequate security arrangements were also put in place, they said.

A senior police officer said around 400 traffic personnel were deputed in the New Delhi district.

"No call has been received about any congestion in the New Delhi district. The traffic is being managed smoothly. The diversions have been made on roads which have been closed," the officer said.

In a series of tweets, the traffic department mentioned the routes to be avoided and said necessary arrangements have been made as a precautionary measure.

"On 15.6.22, kindly avoid Motilal Nehru Marg, Akbar Road, Janpath & Man Singh Road between 0700 hrs & 1200 hrs. Due to special arrangements traffic movement will not be possible on these roads," the Delhi Traffic Police tweeted.

In another tweet, it said, "On 15.6.22, pls avoid Gol Methi junction, Tughlak Road Junction, Claridges Junction, Q-point Junction, Sunehri Masjid Junction, Maulana Azad Road Junction & Man Singh Road Junction between 0700 hrs & 1200 hrs. Due to spl arrangements there will be heavy traffic movement here."

The department also asked commuters to avoid SP Marg, Dhaula Kuan flyover and Gurgaon road between 2.15 pm and 2.45 pm due to special traffic arrangements. It said the special traffic arrangement would restrict the inward movement of buses in New Delhi beyond Gol Dak Khana junction, Patel Chowk, Windsor Place, Teen Murti Chowk and Prithviraj Road.

Gandhi was questioned by the ED for over 10 hours on Monday in a money laundering probe linked to the National Herald newspaper. The probe pertains to alleged financial irregularities in the party-promoted Young Indian that owns the National Herald newspaper.

The National Herald is published by the Associated Journals Limited (AJL) and owned by Young Indian Pvt Limited.

