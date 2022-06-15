‘Ukraine looks at India for post-war rebuilding’

Yeshi Seli By

NEW DELHI: While India has refrained from siding with the West in criticising Russia over its invasion of Ukraine, New Delhi has reached out to Ukraine with humanitarian aid. The country now wants India to help its reconstruction efforts after the war ends.

“We have been at the receiving end due to loss of life and property, but have given the Russians a tough fight dispelling their presumption that they would win in a matter of days. But, post-war, we will bank on our friends like India to come forward and help us rebuild our nation and also become our guarantor,” Ukraine’s Ambassador to India Igor Polikha told TNIE.

India has vast experience in creating infrastructure and Ukraine is hoping that it will partner with them in reconstruction once the war gets over. “We are thankful to India for extending humanitarian support to us. Around 240 tonnes of humanitarian support came from India, mainly medicines,” Polikha added.

There are many Indian pharma companies in Europe and they collectively came out in support of the war-ravaged Ukraine. Around $8 million of additional support was collected and sent to Ukraine by them.

The envoy said his country understands India decision of not going all-out in criticising Russia.

“India stopped short of naming those responsible for the massacre at Bucha and sought an independent probe. However, the Ukrainians are happy that former Supreme Court Justice Dalveer Bhandari (one of the 15 sitting judges of the UN Court) voted against Russia,” Polikha added.

Ukraine is hopeful that countries like India will put pressure on Russia to end the ongoing conflict.