Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan assures to fill up educational posts by 2023

Published: 15th June 2022 04:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th June 2022 04:51 AM   |  A+A-

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Union Education and Skill Development Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Tuesday said that his ministries are fully committed to fill up all vacant posts in the next one and half years. 

Lauding the decision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to fill-up 10 lakh vacancies in the Central government in mission-mode in the next 1.5 years, Pradhan said that the PM's announcement will further strengthen the employment scenario and bring a lot of cheer and optimism for the unemployed youth of the country. 

He said that asserting that accountability, people-centric governance and meeting targets before deadline is a hallmark of the Central government under the leadership of PM Modi.  

All vacant teaching and non-teaching posts in higher educational institutions, Kendriya Vidyalayas, Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas and other departments will be filled-up at the earliest. He also hailed the Agnipath Yojana and said it will create new opportunities for the youth and contribute towards making Indian Armed Forces the best in the world.

