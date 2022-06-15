STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
UP: Rampur court grants bail to Samajwadi Party MLA Azam Khan in cheating case

Published: 15th June 2022 12:17 AM

Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan

Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

RAMPUR: A local court here on Tuesday granted a regular bail to Samajwadi Party MLA Azam Khan in an alleged cheating case.

The regular bail application was filed by the Rampur MLA before the special MP/MLA court of Judge Alok Dubey as per the directions of the Supreme Court.

According to the prosecution, Khan was booked for allegedly fraudulently obtaining the affiliation certificate of a branch of Rampur Public School from the basic education authorities.

Khan is the chairman of Maulana Muhammad Ali Jauhar Trust which runs the three branches of Rampur Public School.

Speaking with PTI, District Government Counsel Arun Prakash Saxena said, "After listening to the arguments, the court has granted the regular bail to Mohd Azam Khan in the matter."

Prakash had vehemently opposed the bail application of Khan.

Zubair Ahmad Khan, a Supreme Court advocate who appeared as a defense counsel for Azam Khan, said, "The prosecution failed to establish before the hon'ble court that Azam Khan had fraudulently obtained the affiliation certificate from the office of the Basic Shiksha Adhikari to run the Yateem Khana branch of Rampur Public School."

Last month, the Rampur MLA was released from Sitapur jail after 27 months following the Supreme Court granted him interim bail in the alleged forgery case.

The apex court had also directed the petitioner (Azam Khan) to file an application for regular bail before the competent court within a period of two weeks from the date of the order.

According to the prosecution, the Rampur court granted the regular bail to Khan in a case lodged against him under various IPC sections, including 420 (cheating), 467 (forgery of valuable security, will), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating), 471 (using as genuine a forged document) and 120B (criminal conspiracy).

