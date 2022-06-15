'Vacancies in Kendriya Vidyalayas, Navodaya schools to be filled up soon': Pradhan

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The education ministry plans to recruit and fill up all vacant teaching and non-teaching posts in higher education institutions, Kendriya Vidyalayas, Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas and other departments at the earliest.

In a tweet, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said the ministry is “committed to filling up vacancies in their respective department in the next 1.5 years.”

His announcement came soon after Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a review meeting on the status of human resources in central government and ministries, directed them to recruit 10 lakh people in the next 18 months on a “mission mode.”

Pradhan, also the Skill Development Minister, said the two ministries are committed to filling all vacancies in their respective departments in the next 1.5 years.

“All vacant teaching & non-teaching posts in HEIs, Kendriya Vidyalayas, Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas and other Departments will be filled up at the earliest,” he said in a series of tweets.

He said the aim is to take forward the prime minister’s decision to recruit 10 lakh people in all government departments and ministries in mission mode.

He added that “accountability, people-centric governance and meeting targets before the deadline is a hallmark” of the prime minister’s government.

Earlier this year, Pradhan, in a written reply in Rajya Sabha, had said that 6,558 teaching and 15,227 non-teaching posts are lying vacant in the central universities of the country.

The vacancies had come up due to retirement, resignation and additional requirements on account of enhanced students’ strength.

He had also said that the institutions are adopting various measures to address faculty shortages to ensure that studies of students are not affected.