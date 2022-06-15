STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
When govt fails, Opposition has to clear 'ED exam', says Akhilesh Yadav 

The SP chief said the meaning of ED is now 'Examination in Democracy' and in politics, the Opposition is required to clear this exam. 

Published: 15th June 2022 01:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th June 2022 01:41 PM

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

LUCKNOW: Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday dubbed the Enforcement Directorate as "Examination in Democracy" and said in politics the Opposition is required to clear "this exam" when the government fails.

He said those who are "prepared" need not be afraid of any examination. "The meaning of ED is now 'Examination in Democracy'.

"In politics, the Opposition is required to clear this exam. When the government fails, it announces this exam. Those who have prepared well are neither afraid of written-reading exams nor verbal exams. And you should never be afraid," Yadav tweeted in Hindi.

ALSO READ: ED quizzes Rahul for 3rd consecutive day in National Herald money laundering case

His reaction comes amid the ongoing questioning of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi by the ED in the National Herald case.

