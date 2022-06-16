STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
1st summit of I2U2 quartet likely to be held in mid-July

The US is the latest addition to the grouping which is now being termed as I2U2 (India, Israel, US and UAE).

Published: 16th June 2022 07:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th June 2022 07:51 AM   |  A+A-

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Till not very long back there was an India, Israel and UAE trilateral. This grouping was formed with the objective of boosting trade amongst their nations and estimates had pointed that by 2030 trade worth $110 could be established between these three nations. The US is the latest addition to the grouping which is now being termed as I2U2 (India, Israel, US and UAE).

A virtual summit of this group is likely to take place around mid-July, coinciding the US President Joe Biden’s visit to West Asia where he is scheduled to visit Saudi Arabia, West Bank and Israel. It is likely that President Biden will negotiate price of crude that is imported from Saudi Arabia. The US is trying to re-energise and revitalise its alliance across the world. 

The Summit is likely to be attended by Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, US President Joe Biden, Israeli PM Neftali Bennett and UAE President Mohammad bin Zayed Al Nahyan. Amongst the things likely to be discussed are humanitarian aid and food security issues that countries are battling with after the conflict in Ukraine began in February.

