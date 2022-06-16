STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

After Bihar, UP erupts over 'Agnipath' scheme; Yogi says will prioritise 'Agniveers' for police jobs

“Young comrades, Agneepath Yojana' will give a new dimension to your life as well as give a golden foundation to the future. Don't be deceived...," he tweeted.

Published: 16th June 2022 04:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th June 2022 06:09 PM   |  A+A-

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

LUCKNOW: With the protests against newly announced military recruitment scheme ‘Agnipath’ spreading across at least 10 districts of Uttar Pradesh, CM Yogi Adityanath, on Thursday, appealed the youth not to get misguided over the issue and grab the opportunity to serve Mother India.

Taking to the Twitter, the CM shared a post reassuring the protesting youth of that the new scheme would add a new dimension to their life. “Young comrades, Agneepath Yojana' will give a new dimension to your life as well as give a golden foundation to the future. Don't be deceived. Our 'Agniveer', determined to serve Maa Bharati, will be an invaluable fund of the nation and the UP government will give preference to Agniveers in police and other services,” tweeted the CM.

After CM Yogi’s tweet that the youth recruited by the special scheme - 'Agniveers' - will be prioritized for jobs in the UP police, criticism started pouring from various quarters.

The Opposition leaders, including Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati launched an attack on the government over the scheme. Even Mayawati asked the Centre to withdraw the proposed recruitment scheme calling it ‘unfair’.

WATCH |


While raising concerns over the proposed short term recruitment, Akhilesh Yadav stressed that national security needed long-term solutions. “National security is not a short term and informal issue. It requires very serious and long term solutions. The careless attitude of the centre towards army recruitment will prove detrimental to the future of the nation and its youth,” tweeted Akhilesh.

Similarly, earlier in the day, Mayawati had called the scheme "unfair" while posting a series of tweets, calling for the government's attention.

"After keeping the army recruitment pending for a long time, the Centre has now announced the new scheme 'Agniveer' with a short duration of four years in the Army," Mayawati posted on twitter. She added: “Even though it has been called an attractive scheme, the youths of the country are dissatisfied and annoyed. They are openly opposing the change in army recruitment system,” she wrote in another post in Hindi.

"They believe that the government is limiting the soldiers’ tenure to four years in order to eliminate pension benefits in the army and government jobs, which is grossly unfair and deleterious to the future of rural youth and their families," she added.

The former chief ministers' tweets came at a time when neighbouring Bihar is witnessing huge protests over the schemes and the fire of unrest is spreading fast to other states as well.

In UP, the districts in the grip of protests included Bareilly, Meerut, Bulandshahr, Agra, Aligarh, Unnao, Varanasi, Gorakhpur, PRayagraj and Mathura. Youth took to streets to lodge massive protest againstthe proposed scheme and demanding its withdrawal.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Agnipath Scheme Agniveer UP Police Yogi Adityanath
India Matters
Youngsters sit on railway tracks to protest against the 'Agnipath' scheme, in Buxar. (Photo| PTI)
Protest over centre's Agnipath scheme spreads to other parts of Bihar
A health worker collects a swab sample of a woman for Covid-19 test, at state transport bus stand in Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav)
After 111 days, single-day Covid count in India crosses 12,000 mark
Representational Image. (File Photo)
TDP-led Andhra Pradesh government used Pegasus spyware for election benefit: Probe panel
SpiceJet chief Ajay Singh (File photo | AFP)
Current jet fuel prices not sustainable; have to increase fare by 10-15 per cent: Ajay Singh of SpiceJet

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp