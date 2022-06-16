Agnipath plan comes under fire from various quarters   

Mayank Singh By

NEW DELHI: The government’s new defence recruitment policy Agnipath has triggered a major debate. While the government has termed it “transformative”, critics in opposition parties have questioned the intentions of the government. Street protests by youths aspiring to join the Army took place at various places in the country.

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi termed it an “uncalled for” move, that too at the time when India is facing threats on twin-fronts. “When India faces threats on two fronts, the uncalled-for Agnipath scheme reduces the operational effectiveness of our armed forces.”

Questioning the short tenure of service, BJP MP from Pilibhit Varun Gandhi wrote, “Even the government gets elected for five years. Then why only four years are given to the youth to serve the nation?”

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra asked why the government was making recruitment in the Army its “laboratory”.

The Cabinet approved the scheme on Tuesday. Around 46,000 youth between the age of 17-and-a-half years and 21 years will be inducted into the Army, Navy and Air Force for a period of four years. Earlier, youths between 16-and a-half years and 21 were selected for a minimum of 15 years of service and were eligible for pension.

Under the new scheme, all recruits will leave after four years and then around 25% of them will be taken back from them under a fresh process. Then, they will serve on a permanent commission. The recruitment will be on an “all India-all class” basis. Earlier, it was based on region and caste.

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav raised fear of law and order. “A large population which is trained in using arms will get unemployed at the age of 22 years after serving for a temporary short period. Will it not lead to a law and order situation in the country?”

Many veterans were also critical of the scheme. Lt-Gen (retd) PR Shankar wrote in his blog: “Many senior veterans have written with the wisdom of their experience. A common voice has emerged. The ‘tour of duty’ does not seem to be a good idea. Proceed with caution.”

Bihar and some other states witnessed protests as job aspirants blocked roads and rail tracks. The protesters raised slogans of ‘bharti do ya arthi do’ (recruit us or kill us). Regular recruitment rallies were stopped after the outbreak of Covid-19. After two years of waiting, the government has offered this short-term recruitment scheme, which will only create uncertainties in their lives, the job aspirants said.

Agniveers to get priority in CAPF, police recruitment

The Centre and a few BJP-ruled states on Wednesday sought to assuage fears over the newlu unveiled Agnipath recruitment scheme by announcing a slew of post-retirement employment possibilities for Agniveers. The Union Home Ministry tweeted that priority will be given to Agniveers who have completed four years under this scheme in the recruitment of Central Armed Police Forces and Assam Rifles and detailed planning work has started on this. The Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Assam announced that soldiers who have served in the Army under the new scheme would be given preference in police recruitment in their respective states. “@UPGovt will give priority to Agniveers in the (recruitment of) state police and related services after they serve Maa Bharti (country),” UP M Yogi Adityanath tweeted.



With inputs from Patna