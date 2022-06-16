STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

'Agnipath' will give rise to more disaffection in youth: BJP MP Varun Gandhi to Rajnath Singh 

As 75 per cent of soldiers will become "unemployed" after four years and their total numbers will keep rising every year, it will give a rise to more disaffection among the youth, Gandhi said.

Published: 16th June 2022 11:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th June 2022 11:54 AM   |  A+A-

BJP MP Varun Gandhi

BJP MP Varun Gandhi (Photo | AFP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Questioning various provisions of the Centre's 'Agnipath' scheme that envisages recruitment of soldiers on a short-term contractual basis, BJP MP Varun Gandhi Thursday said it will give rise to more disaffection among the youths and asked the government to make its stand clear.

In a letter to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Gandhi said the young population has shared their questions and doubts with him about the radical changes in the soldiers' recruitment process which also proposes that the 75 per cent of the recruits under the scheme will retire after four years of service without pension.

As 75 per cent of soldiers will become "unemployed" after four years and their total numbers will keep rising every year, it will give a rise to more disaffection among the youth, Gandhi said.

He asked what will be the prospects for these retired soldiers when the corporate sector does not show much interest in hiring even the regular military personnel who retire after 15 years.

Four years of service will disrupt their education, and they will also face difficulties in getting another job or more education as they will be older to others with similar qualification, he said, adding they will face financial hardship as well.

These soldiers with only six-month basic training may be a cause of disruption to the existing regimental formations, the Lok Sabha MP said.

As only 25 per cent of the 'Agniveers' will continue after four years, the scheme will result in a waste of training cost and will prove to be an unnecessary burden on the defence budget, he has claimed in his letter to Singh.

The government should keep the interest of unemployed youth paramount and bring out various policy aspects of this initiative, he said.

The government on Tuesday unveiled a "transformative" scheme--"Agnipath"-- for the recruitment of soldiers in the Army, Navy and the Air Force largely on a four-year short-term contractual basis.

Officials said this will bring in fitter and younger troops to deal with future security challenges facing the nation.

Sharing details during the launch, Singh had said, "Under the 'Agnipath' scheme, Indian youth will be provided an opportunity to serve in the armed forces as 'Agniveer'. This scheme has been brought to strengthen the security of the country. It is a transformative scheme."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Varun Gandhi Agnipath Agnipath scheme Agneepath Agneepath scheme
India Matters
Youngsters sit on railway tracks to protest against the 'Agnipath' scheme, in Buxar. (Photo| PTI)
Protest over centre's Agnipath scheme spreads to other parts of Bihar
A health worker collects a swab sample of a woman for Covid-19 test, at state transport bus stand in Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav)
After 111 days, single-day Covid count in India crosses 12,000 mark
Representational Image. (File Photo)
TDP-led Andhra Pradesh government used Pegasus spyware for election benefit: Probe panel
SpiceJet chief Ajay Singh (File photo | AFP)
Current jet fuel prices not sustainable; have to increase fare by 10-15 per cent: Ajay Singh of SpiceJet

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp