STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

'Am okay, nothing to worry', says Supreme Court judge in video after air ambulance ride

Chief Justice of India N V Ramana was in touch with Justice Shah and the Ministry of Home Affairs to bring him to Delhi for treatment, said the sources.

Published: 16th June 2022 04:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th June 2022 06:10 PM   |  A+A-

MR Shah

In a video message shared by Justice Shah's office, the judge said that he was okay and will soon be in Delhi. (Photo | Justice Shah's office)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Supreme Court Justice MR Shah on Thursday suffered a 'heart discomfort' in Himachal Pradesh and arrangements are being made to airlift him back to Delhi for further treatment, sources said.

In a video message shared by Justice Shah's office, the judge said that he was okay and will soon be in Delhi.

"By the grace of God I am okay I am stable.. nothing to worry. I am reaching Delhi...You can see me I was here for darshan and am leaving with all blessings on me and my family.... Tomorrow or the day after tomorrow, I will be okay, " he said in the video.

Chief Justice of India NV Ramana has been in touch with Home Ministry authorities for bringing him to Delhi by an air ambulance for treatment, according to sources.

As per information, Chief Justice of India NV Ramana has talked with Justice MR Shah a couple of times today and has taken details about his health. Justice Shah responded well to CJI's queries, sources said.

Justice MR Shah, born on May 16, 1958, was enrolled as an Advocate on July 19, 1982 and practised in the Gujarat High Court in Civil, Criminal, Constitutional, Taxation, Labour, Service and Company matters and specialized in Land, Constitutional, Education, Excise, Custom matters.

He was appointed as an Additional Judge of the Gujarat High Court on March 7, 2004 and appointed as Permanent Judge on June 22, 2005. He was appointed as Chief Justice of Patna High Court on August 12, 2018. He was elevated as a Judge of the Supreme Court of India on November 2, 2018. He is due to retire on May 15, 2023.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
judge Supreme Court delhi
India Matters
Youngsters sit on railway tracks to protest against the 'Agnipath' scheme, in Buxar. (Photo| PTI)
Protest over centre's Agnipath scheme spreads to other parts of Bihar
A health worker collects a swab sample of a woman for Covid-19 test, at state transport bus stand in Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav)
After 111 days, single-day Covid count in India crosses 12,000 mark
Representational Image. (File Photo)
TDP-led Andhra Pradesh government used Pegasus spyware for election benefit: Probe panel
SpiceJet chief Ajay Singh (File photo | AFP)
Current jet fuel prices not sustainable; have to increase fare by 10-15 per cent: Ajay Singh of SpiceJet

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp