ASI calls for registration of  heritage object

Parvez Sultan By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: With antiquities which were stolen and smuggled out of the country being brought back, artifacts in possession of private individuals or non-government organisations are in focus now. The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) said that citizens who have any cultural heritage object over 100 years old should get it registered with the ASI, which is mandatory under the rules.

At present, 3.5 lakh antiquities in private custody are registered with the ASI. The officials said that the registration helps prevent smuggling or illegal trading of articles having historical value. Under the Antiquities and Art Treasures Act 1972, idols, paintings and objects older than 100 years are considered as antiquities and their registration is obligatory.

“Low registration is due to lack of awareness as the owners believe the ASI will take over their possession. But it’s just a record keeping process,” said Alok Tripathi, ADG, ASI.