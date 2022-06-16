STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

ATM in Nagpur dispenses 5 times extra cash; people rush to withdraw money

Later, a bank customer alerted local police, who rushed to the spot and shut the ATM centre and informed the bank, an official from Khaparkheda police station said.

Published: 16th June 2022 10:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th June 2022 10:42 AM   |  A+A-

Money, notes, fund, currency, funds

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By PTI

NAGPUR: A man was in for a pleasant surprise when he tried to withdraw Rs 500 from an ATM, but got five currency notes of Rs 500 denomination from the cash dispenser in Maharashtra's Nagpur district.

He repeated the process and again got Rs 2,500 while trying to withdraw Rs 500.

This happened on Wednesday at the Automated Teller Machine (ATM) of a private bank in Khaparkheda town, located around 30 km from Nagpur city.

The news spread like wildfire and soon a huge crowd gathered outside the ATM centre to withdraw cash.

Later, a bank customer alerted local police, who rushed to the spot and shut the ATM centre and informed the bank, an official from Khaparkheda police station said.

The ATM was dispensing extra cash due to a technical glitch, he said.

The currency notes of Rs 500 denomination were erroneously kept in the ATM tray meant to dispense notes of Rs 100 denomination, the official said.

No case has been registered so far in this connection, he added.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Nagpur ATM Nagpur ATM
India Matters
Youngsters sit on railway tracks to protest against the 'Agnipath' scheme, in Buxar. (Photo| PTI)
Protest over centre's Agnipath scheme spreads to other parts of Bihar
A health worker collects a swab sample of a woman for Covid-19 test, at state transport bus stand in Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav)
After 111 days, single-day Covid count in India crosses 12,000 mark
Representational Image. (File Photo)
TDP-led Andhra Pradesh government used Pegasus spyware for election benefit: Probe panel
SpiceJet chief Ajay Singh (File photo | AFP)
Current jet fuel prices not sustainable; have to increase fare by 10-15 per cent: Ajay Singh of SpiceJet

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp