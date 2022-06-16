STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
CBI quizzes Bengal official for illegal appointments in schools, raids office

The CBI sleuths went to Ganguly's residence here in the afternoon after he failed to appear before them despite repeated summons.

Published: 16th June 2022 10:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th June 2022 12:10 AM

CBI Headquarters. (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: CBI sleuths quizzed the president of West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) Kalyanmoy Ganguly on the alleged illegal appointments in state sponsored and aided schools on Thursday, a day after Calcutta High Court expressed displeasure over the delay in the progress of the probe.

The CBI sleuths went to Ganguly's residence here in the afternoon after he failed to appear before them despite repeated summons in connection with their Calcutta HC-ordered investigation into the School Service Commission (SSC) appointment scam and took him to the agency's city office for questioning, its senior officer said.

"Ganguly failed to appear before our officers. He is being questioned. The investigators have a few specific questions related to recruitments by the SSC which he is required to answer," the officer said.

He said that searches were conducted by a six-member team of CBI detectives at Ganguly's chamber at WBBSE's Salt Lake office to find documents which may have links to the alleged scam.

The team also interrogated staff members there, the agency official stated.

The investigating agency's sleuths on Thursday also questioned the former chairman of the West Bengal School Service Commission's advisory panel, Shanti Prasad Sinha at his residence in connection with the alleged malpractices in the recruitment to group C posts in state government-aided schools.

Bengal ministers Partha Chatterjee and Paresh Adhikari have also been interrogated by CBI for their alleged involvement in the scam.

Meanwhile, police clashed with State Level Selection Test (SLST) aspirants when they refused to call off their demonstration and evacuate the area near the Shahid Minar.

Police had given them deadline till 5 PM to call off their 70-day-old demonstration, an official said.

The aspirants had passed the SSLT examination in 2017 but are yet to get appointments.

