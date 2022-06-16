STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Chidambaram resigns from Maharashtra RS seat after getting elected from Tamil Nadu

"I wish the people of Maharashtra the very best in the future, peace and prosperity," the former Union minister said.

Former Union Home Minister P Chidambaram (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Thursday resigned from his Rajya Sabha seat from Maharashtra after he was elected to the Upper House from his home state of Tamil Nadu for a fresh term.

Chidambaram was among the 41 winners declared elected unopposed to Rajya Sabha earlier this month.

"Following my election to the Rajya Sabha from the state of Tamil Nadu, I am required to resign my seat from the state of Maharashtra. Accordingly, today I tendered my resignation from the seat from the state of Maharashtra," Chidambaram said in a tweet.

"The Hon'ble Chairman of the Rajya Sabha has accepted my resignation. I was honoured to represent the state of Maharashtra. I wish the people of Maharashtra the very best in the future, peace and prosperity," the former Union minister said.

