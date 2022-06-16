STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
CM Yogi asks his ministers to toe party line in public, warns against making provocative statements

Published: 16th June 2022 12:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th June 2022 12:01 AM

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (File Photo | PTI)

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has sent out a word of caution to his ministers asking them to avoid making any provocative statements on any issue including the controversial statement of ex-BJP leader Nupur Sharma deviating from the party line.

The missive from the CM came while he was presiding over a meeting of his council of ministers late on Tuesday night to discuss the party’s strategy for upcoming bypolls.

As per a minister, who was present in the meeting, CM Yogi asked the cabinet colleagues to toe the party line while making speeches and giving public statements, especially, when the bypoll to two Lok Sabha seats of Rampur and Azamgarh are inching closer.

Moreover, the CM deployed two of his senior cabinet colleagues -- State finance minister Suresh Khanna and agriculture minister Surya Pratap Shahi -- as in-charges of a by-election in Rampur and Azamgarh Lok Sabha seats respectively.

As a large number of ministers would also camp in the two Lok Sabha constituencies for campaigning in the coming days, they would be exempted from the divisional/district tours during the period.

Samajwadi Party leader Mohammad Azam Khan and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav had vacated the two seats following their election to the state assembly.

The by-election to the two seats is scheduled for June 23. The counting of votes will be on June 26.

In an obvious reference to BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma’s controversial statement over Prophet Mohammad following which she was suspended from the party and many cities across the state witnessed violent protests, the CM said the ministers should not join the controversy or make any provocative statement that may vitiate the atmosphere of the state.

He said the BJP had made its point clear (by taking action against the party’s spokesperson) and so there was no point in giving any statement. 

“Those in government offices should uphold dignity and decorum of their offices,” said Yogi.

The CM’s missive assumes significance as the row has not only drawn international attention but has also come at a time when the BJP is gearing up its cadre for the by-election to the two Lok Sabha seats in the state.

