STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

‘Covaxin booster improves efficacy against two variants’: Bharat Biotech

A booster dose of Covaxin enhances vaccine effectiveness against Delta and Omicron variants BA.1.1 and BA.2, a study by ICMR and Bharat Biotech said. 

Published: 16th June 2022 07:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th June 2022 07:45 AM   |  A+A-

Representational image of a woman receiving the Covid vaccine.

Representational image of a woman receiving the Covid vaccine. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  A booster dose of Covaxin enhances vaccine effectiveness against Delta and Omicron variants BA.1.1 and BA.2, a study by ICMR and Bharat Biotech said. 

The protective efficacy of Covaxin following two and three-dose immunisations against the two variants was studied in a Syrian hamster model (animal model to study human-associated diseases). 

“In the Delta infection study, where we compared the protective response between the two and three-dose regimens, we could observe the advantage of the booster dose vaccination in the protection. Although the neutralising antibody levels were comparable among the groups, lung disease severity was found more reduced after the three dose vaccination. The virus shedding and viral organ load were considerably reduced in both the two dose and three-dose immunised animals indicating the vaccine efficacy against Delta variant,” said the study.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Covaxin ICMR Bharat Biotech Fourth wave Covid fourth wave Covid 4th wave
India Matters
Youngsters sit on railway tracks to protest against the 'Agnipath' scheme, in Buxar. (Photo| PTI)
Protest over centre's Agnipath scheme spreads to other parts of Bihar
A health worker collects a swab sample of a woman for Covid-19 test, at state transport bus stand in Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav)
After 111 days, single-day Covid count in India crosses 12,000 mark
Representational Image. (File Photo)
TDP-led Andhra Pradesh government used Pegasus spyware for election benefit: Probe panel
SpiceJet chief Ajay Singh (File photo | AFP)
Current jet fuel prices not sustainable; have to increase fare by 10-15 per cent: Ajay Singh of SpiceJet

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp