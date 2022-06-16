STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Daughter of Himachal Pradesh High Court judge held for murder of shooter Sippy Sidhu

Sidhu was the grandson of Justice SS Sidhu, a former judge of Punjab and Haryana High Court. He was shot dead.

Justice, court, judge

Image for representational purpose only. (File | Photo)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI/CHANDIGARH: More than six years after national-level shooter and advocate Sukhmanpreet Singh Sidhu alias Sippy Sidhu was shot dead, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested Kalyani Singh, daughter of the Acting Chief Justice of Himachal Pradesh High Court Justice Sabina Singh, on Wednesday. She was produced before Special Judicial Magistrate, Chandigarh. 

The agency said during the probe, it found evidence suggesting that Kalyani and Sukhmanpreet were in a romantic relationship that later went sour. The CBI called Kalyani for questioning but was found evasive in responses, after which she was arrested. “The arrested accused was produced today (Wednesday) in the Court of Special Judicial Magistrate, Chandigarh, and remanded to four days of police custody,” said a senior CBI officer.

Kalyani is working as an assistant professor at a college in Chandigarh. The CBI had registered the FIR in the killing of Sidhu on April 13, 2016, at the request of the Chandigarh administration. Sidhu was the grandson of Justice SS Sidhu, a former judge of Punjab and Haryana High Court. He was shot dead in 2015 at a park in Sector 27 of Chandigarh. He was a national-level shooter who had started his own law firm at Mohali.

