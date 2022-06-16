STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Gandhinagar civic body 'postpones' plan to name a road for PM Modi's mother

Hiraba, who lives with the prime minister's younger brother Pankaj Modi at Raysan village on the outskirts of Gandhinagar, is set to enter the 100th year of her life on June 18.

Modi Hiraba

PM Modi and his mother Hiraba (File|PTI)

By PTI

AHMEDABAD: The Gandhinagar Municipal Corporation (GMC) in Gujarat on Thursday withdrew its announcement about naming a road in the state capital for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother, Hiraba Modi.

On Wednesday, Hitesh Makwana, mayor of the BJP-ruled civic body, had announced that it has decided to name a road in Raysan village as `Pujya Hiraba Marg' so that "the next generation takes inspiration from her life."

But on Thursday, the GMC issued a statement saying the naming has been put off.

The road can not be named at present as the GMC has not yet formulated a policy about the naming of city roads, it said.

"This proposal now stands postponed and will be considered in the future when a policy is formulated," said the statement.

