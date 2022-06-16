STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Gibran hosts Tagore

Tagore is no stranger in Bsaari. According to locals living there, one of the prayers in Bsaari is derived from Tagore’s writing.

Published: 16th June 2022 10:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th June 2022 01:59 PM   |  A+A-

Rabindranath Tagore . (File Photo)

Rabindranath Tagore . (File Photo)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Lebanese American poet Khalil Gibran and Rabindranath Tagore had a friendship that was based on understanding each other's words without having to talk too much. The two met many times between 1916 to 1921.

Nearly a century after their last physical meeting, an exhibition on the life and works of Tagore was organised at the Khalil Gibran Museum at Bsarri, Lebanon. Bsarri is where Khalil was born and laid to rest.

Tagore is no stranger in Bsaari. According to locals living there, one of the prayers in Bsaari is derived from Tagore’s writing.

"It was as though Gibran hosted Tagore. Both Gibran and Tagore represent Lebanon and India to the world and give a message of pluralism, diversity, tolerance and the values of freedom, justice, and testimony to the truth,’’ says India's ambassador to Lebanon, Dr SuhelAijaz Khan.

Amongst the exhibits was a painting of Tagore that Gibran had made himself. Gibran had a strong connection with India. Amongst the things on display was a book J Krishnamurti had presented to him and also a book on Gibran written by Osho.

"It is no secret that Gibran, after listening to one of Tagore's evenings in New York 1921, took the pencil and left him a souvenir that his museum still embraces, and said: Although Tagore's face was tired that evening, it remains what he represents, Greatest Living," said head of Gibran National Committee Joseph Feninos.

It is learnt that both Gibran and Tagore had mutual respect and admiration for each other. Gibran’s most celebrated work 'The Prophet’ has been translated into Hindi and Malayam.

There were many similarities between the two. Both wrote in English to address the western audience and both were from countries under foreign occupation. India under the British and Lebanon under the Ottomans.

"Both of them had seen suffering and pain of their people, especially due to famines. Yet they decided to give their people a message of hope, peace, freedom and enlightenment. Both of them had an impact on each other and unknowingly complemented and completed each other,’’ ambassador Khan said.

Between Tagore and Gibran there seemed to be an intellectual partnership. "At the level of expressions and the overlap of phrases, conventions and concepts both Gibran and Tagore express a subjective framework which was different from letters and words – a reflection to ones inner self,’’ Feninos added.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Lebanese Khalil Gibran Rabindranath Tagore J Krishnamurti
India Matters
Youngsters sit on railway tracks to protest against the 'Agnipath' scheme, in Buxar. (Photo| PTI)
Protest over centre's Agnipath scheme spreads to other parts of Bihar
A health worker collects a swab sample of a woman for Covid-19 test, at state transport bus stand in Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav)
After 111 days, single-day Covid count in India crosses 12,000 mark
Representational Image. (File Photo)
TDP-led Andhra Pradesh government used Pegasus spyware for election benefit: Probe panel
SpiceJet chief Ajay Singh (File photo | AFP)
Current jet fuel prices not sustainable; have to increase fare by 10-15 per cent: Ajay Singh of SpiceJet

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp