Huge rush for refilling vehicles in Kashmir amid rumours of fuel shortage

Hundreds of vehicles were lined up at almost every fuel station, waiting for their turn to be refilled, leading to traffic jams in some parts of the city and elsewhere in the valley as well.

Published: 16th June 2022 02:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th June 2022 02:26 PM   |  A+A-

For representational purpose. (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

SRINAGAR: Massive queues of vehicles could be seen at fuel stations in Kashmir on Thursday as people scrambled to fill up the tanks in the wake of rumours that the country is facing shortage of fuel, officials said.

Hundreds of vehicles were lined up at almost every fuel station, waiting for their turn to be refilled, leading to traffic jams in some parts of the city and elsewhere in the valley as well, the officials said.

Police and traffic police officials were seen regulating the movement of vehicles at some fuel stations where some motorists turned unruly while waiting for their turn. A police official said there were some minor altercations and the issues were resolved amicably.

The rush for refilling the cars and vehicles began after rumours started circulating on social media that the country is facing a shortage of fuel.

A senior marketing official at the Indian Oil Corporation Limited took to Twitter to allay the fears the of people but to no avail.

"Dear esteemed customers, we reiterate that there is sufficient product availability and supplies to retail outlets are being met in line with demand. Request not to panic at all. We reassure our full commitment to serve you at all times without interruption," Director Marketing of the IOCL tweeted.

