STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

India, Asean officials review ties ahead of ministers meet

India is hosting the Asean summit from June 16 to 17 to mark the 30th anniversary of its relations with the 10-nation grouping. 

Published: 16th June 2022 08:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th June 2022 08:02 AM   |  A+A-

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Top officials from India and Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) held a meeting in New Delhi on Wednesday, a day before the foreign ministerial dialogue that is likely to seek expansion of trade and strategic cooperation in the Indo-Pacific. The meeting reviewed the Asean-India strategic partnership and its future direction.

India is hosting the Asean summit from June 16 to 17 to mark the 30th anniversary of its relations with the 10-nation grouping. The meeting on Wednesday was chaired by Secretary (East), Saurabh Kumar, Ministry of External Affairs and was attended by senior officials from Asean member states.

A statement from the MEA said that the top officials reviewed the Asean-India strategic partnership and its future direction besides deliberating on the steps for further implementation of the “Plan of Action (2021-2025)” between the two sides.

The MEA statement added that the meeting assessed the progress of cooperation under all three pillars of partnership — political-security, economic and socio-cultural.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
S Jaishankar Asean ASEAN ASEAN India Asean summit
India Matters
Youngsters sit on railway tracks to protest against the 'Agnipath' scheme, in Buxar. (Photo| PTI)
Protest over centre's Agnipath scheme spreads to other parts of Bihar
A health worker collects a swab sample of a woman for Covid-19 test, at state transport bus stand in Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav)
After 111 days, single-day Covid count in India crosses 12,000 mark
Representational Image. (File Photo)
TDP-led Andhra Pradesh government used Pegasus spyware for election benefit: Probe panel
SpiceJet chief Ajay Singh (File photo | AFP)
Current jet fuel prices not sustainable; have to increase fare by 10-15 per cent: Ajay Singh of SpiceJet

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp