STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Indian medical students awaiting visas, desperate for return to China

The students say that they have been in constant touch with the Chinese embassy in Delhi, but their queries don’t translate into anything and they do not have any firm answer on what lies ahead.

Published: 16th June 2022 10:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th June 2022 01:55 PM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Yeshi Seli
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Even as China has partially lifted a visa ban for Indians (which includes diplomats and those who have family in China) the one segment that is desperately waiting to get visas is the over 23,000 students enrolled in universities across China.

"It's been two years since the ban and we haven’t been allowed to return to our University campus in China. Most of us are enrolled in medical schools there and we need to do our practicals offline. Many of us are now clinically depressed," said Ankit, a third-year student of medicine.

The students say that they have been in constant touch with the Chinese embassy in Delhi, but they do not have any firm answer on what lies ahead.

However, China has permitted students from Pakistan, Thailand, Solomon Islands and Sri Lanka to return to the universities. This stand-offish attitude with Indian students is due to a diplomatic standoff that exists between India and China at present.

ALSO READ: Indian medical students desperate for return to China as visas not yet issued

External Affairs Minister, Dr S Jaishankar, had communicated to his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi when he had visited India earlier this year to facilitate Indian students who are stuck in India due to a lack of visas. No heed has been paid to that request yet. India too had in April cancelled tourist visas of China, citing the rising Covid chart for this move.

However, tourists don’t get impacted by a visa ban, but students do as they have a lot at stake.

"The Chinese embassy had sought a list of students willing to return to China to complete their degree, and even though most of us have given our names we have no clue on when it would be considered," laments Ankit.

Mental health issues have emerged among students who worry about not being able to repay student loans until they complete their study programme. Once completion of their degree, they have to clear Foreign Medical Graduates Examination (FMGE) in order to intern in India and get a job.

In India, there are students who have returned from Ukraine too whose fate is hanging in limbo. Combined with those who want to return to China, the problem has got compounded.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
China Indians visa ban Indian students University Clinically Depressed
India Matters
Youngsters sit on railway tracks to protest against the 'Agnipath' scheme, in Buxar. (Photo| PTI)
Protest over centre's Agnipath scheme spreads to other parts of Bihar
A health worker collects a swab sample of a woman for Covid-19 test, at state transport bus stand in Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav)
After 111 days, single-day Covid count in India crosses 12,000 mark
Representational Image. (File Photo)
TDP-led Andhra Pradesh government used Pegasus spyware for election benefit: Probe panel
SpiceJet chief Ajay Singh (File photo | AFP)
Current jet fuel prices not sustainable; have to increase fare by 10-15 per cent: Ajay Singh of SpiceJet

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp