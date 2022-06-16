STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Indian Navy will induct 3,000 Agniveers each year under Agnipath plan

Flag Officer CiC of Eastern Naval Command Vice Admiral Biswajit Dasgupta said that at present the personnel joining the three armed forces below the officer rank have to serve a longer period.

Published: 16th June 2022 05:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th June 2022 05:25 AM   |  A+A-

Indian navy, Indian Coast

Image used for representational purposes. (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: The Armed forces have brought in transformational changes in the recruitment of personnel below officer rank, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief of Eastern Naval Command Vice Admiral Biswajit Dasgupta said here on Wednesday.

Speaking to the media, the officer said at present the personnel joining the three armed forces below the officer rank have to serve a longer period. The Agnipath scheme will enable the youth to join the force without a long-term commitment. They could serve for a shorter duration and later could opt for other steams of civil society or another vocation or study further. 

The Vice Admiral said the Navy will induct 3,000 Agniveers -- youth selected under the scheme -- each year for the next three years, and 3,5000 in the fourth year. The number of intake could go up depending on the overall requirement, he added. 

Since the Eastern Naval Command is the largest command in the country, at least 35 to 40 per cent of recruits will come to ENC, he said. He said those recruited under the scheme will have to serve four compulsory years unless in exceptional circumstances. 

Agnipath scheme is open to women also. Initially their numbers may be less but in future they will increase, he said, adding that they are awaiting policy guidelines in this regard. He said the educational qualification for the Navy is Class XII.

For trades that do not require higher qualification, those with Class X would be considered.  He said of the 3,000 recruits every year 2,800 will be Class XII pass and 200 will be Class X pass.T he Vice Admiral said the Agniveers will be given basic training at INS Chilka.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Indian Navy Eastern Naval Command Vice Admiral Biswajit Dasgupta Agnipath scheme Agniveers Navy recruitment
India Matters
Youngsters sit on railway tracks to protest against the 'Agnipath' scheme, in Buxar. (Photo| PTI)
Protest over centre's Agnipath scheme spreads to other parts of Bihar
A health worker collects a swab sample of a woman for Covid-19 test, at state transport bus stand in Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav)
After 111 days, single-day Covid count in India crosses 12,000 mark
Representational Image. (File Photo)
TDP-led Andhra Pradesh government used Pegasus spyware for election benefit: Probe panel
SpiceJet chief Ajay Singh (File photo | AFP)
Current jet fuel prices not sustainable; have to increase fare by 10-15 per cent: Ajay Singh of SpiceJet

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp