Indian Navy will induct 3,000 Agniveers each year under Agnipath plan

VISAKHAPATNAM: The Armed forces have brought in transformational changes in the recruitment of personnel below officer rank, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief of Eastern Naval Command Vice Admiral Biswajit Dasgupta said here on Wednesday.

Speaking to the media, the officer said at present the personnel joining the three armed forces below the officer rank have to serve a longer period. The Agnipath scheme will enable the youth to join the force without a long-term commitment. They could serve for a shorter duration and later could opt for other steams of civil society or another vocation or study further.

The Vice Admiral said the Navy will induct 3,000 Agniveers -- youth selected under the scheme -- each year for the next three years, and 3,5000 in the fourth year. The number of intake could go up depending on the overall requirement, he added.

Since the Eastern Naval Command is the largest command in the country, at least 35 to 40 per cent of recruits will come to ENC, he said. He said those recruited under the scheme will have to serve four compulsory years unless in exceptional circumstances.

Agnipath scheme is open to women also. Initially their numbers may be less but in future they will increase, he said, adding that they are awaiting policy guidelines in this regard. He said the educational qualification for the Navy is Class XII.

For trades that do not require higher qualification, those with Class X would be considered. He said of the 3,000 recruits every year 2,800 will be Class XII pass and 200 will be Class X pass.T he Vice Admiral said the Agniveers will be given basic training at INS Chilka.