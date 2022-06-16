Indian Railways launches first private train under 'Bharat Gaurav' scheme

By Online Desk

In a first, a train was operated by a private person between Coimbatore and Shirdi under the Indian Railways' 'Bharat Gaurav' scheme on Tuesday.

The train would depart from Coimbatore North station at 6 PM on Tuesdays and will arrive at Shirdi's Sai Nagar at 7.25 AM on Thursday. After a one-day break, the train will resume its journey from Sai Nagar on Friday and arrive in Coimbatore North at 12 noon on Saturday.

Before arriving in Shirdi, the train will stop at Tirupur, Erode, Salem Jolarpet, Bangaluru Yelahanka, Dharmavara, Mantralayam Road, and Wadi. At Mantralayam Road station, the train will halt for 5 hours to facilitate darshan at Mantralayam temple.

B Guganesan, the Chief Public Relations Officer of Southern Railway, told ANI, “Railway has leased this train to a service provider for a period of 2 years. The service provider has refurbished the coach seats. At least three trips will be done per month. It has a total of 20 coaches including 1st, 2nd & 3rd class AC coaches and sleeper coaches.”

Southern Railway becomes the first zone to get its first Registered service provider under the ‘Bharat Gaurav’ Scheme & commence operations of the maiden service from Coimbatore North to Sainagar Shirdi, today. pic.twitter.com/7cPSj9iP8i — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) June 14, 2022

According to an official release, the rates are on par with regular train ticket rates charged by Indian Railways and provide exclusive VIP Darshan at Shirdi Sai Baba Temple.

The train will be maintained by housekeeping service providers, who will clean the utility areas during frequent intervals, and the caterers are experienced in preparing the traditional vegetarian menu. There will be a train captain, a doctor, and private security personnel, along with the Railway Police Force, on board, it said.

First ever Bharat Gaurav Train has been flagged off on Coimbatore North to Sainagar Shirdi route today at 6:00 PM! The train will cover several historical destinations on the route while giving the passengers an insight into the cultural heritage of the country. pic.twitter.com/IR55aYzyN0 — Ministry of Tourism (@tourismgoi) June 14, 2022

"Promoting India's rich cultural heritage" the Ministry of Railways tweeted some photos on its Twitter handle while announcing the maiden journey of this train. "Southern Railway becomes the first zone to get its first Registered service provider under the ‘Bharat Gaurav’ Scheme & commence operations of the maiden service from Coimbatore North to Sainagar Shirdi (sic)," the ministry tweeted.

This private train is being operated by a Coimbatore-based registered firm named South Star Rail. According to the Press Information Bureau (PIB), South Star Rail is a part of the Future Gaming & Hotel Services Pvt. Limited, which was earlier known as Martin Lottery Agencies Limited.