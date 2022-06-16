STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Indian Railways launches first private train under 'Bharat Gaurav' scheme

The train departed from Coimbatore North station at 6 PM on Tuesdays and will arrive at Shirdi's Sai Nagar at 7.25 AM on Thursday.

Published: 16th June 2022 07:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th June 2022 07:36 PM   |  A+A-

Bharat Gaurav Train

By Online Desk

In a first, a train was operated by a private person between Coimbatore and Shirdi under the Indian Railways' 'Bharat Gaurav' scheme on Tuesday.

The train would depart from Coimbatore North station at 6 PM on Tuesdays and will arrive at Shirdi's Sai Nagar at 7.25 AM on Thursday. After a one-day break, the train will resume its journey from Sai Nagar on Friday and arrive in Coimbatore North at 12 noon on Saturday.

Before arriving in Shirdi, the train will stop at Tirupur, Erode, Salem Jolarpet, Bangaluru Yelahanka, Dharmavara, Mantralayam Road, and Wadi. At Mantralayam Road station, the train will halt for 5 hours to facilitate darshan at Mantralayam temple.

B Guganesan, the Chief Public Relations Officer of Southern Railway, told ANI, “Railway has leased this train to a service provider for a period of 2 years. The service provider has refurbished the coach seats. At least three trips will be done per month. It has a total of 20 coaches including 1st, 2nd & 3rd class AC coaches and sleeper coaches.”

According to an official release, the rates are on par with regular train ticket rates charged by Indian Railways and provide exclusive VIP Darshan at Shirdi Sai Baba Temple.

The train will be maintained by housekeeping service providers, who will clean the utility areas during frequent intervals, and the caterers are experienced in preparing the traditional vegetarian menu. There will be a train captain, a doctor, and private security personnel, along with the Railway Police Force, on board, it said.

"Promoting India's rich cultural heritage" the Ministry of Railways tweeted some photos on its Twitter handle while announcing the maiden journey of this train. "Southern Railway becomes the first zone to get its first Registered service provider under the ‘Bharat Gaurav’ Scheme & commence operations of the maiden service from Coimbatore North to Sainagar Shirdi (sic)," the ministry tweeted.

This private train is being operated by a Coimbatore-based registered firm named South Star Rail. According to the Press Information Bureau (PIB), South Star Rail is a part of the Future Gaming & Hotel Services Pvt. Limited, which was earlier known as Martin Lottery Agencies Limited.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
private train India's first private train Bharat Gaurav scheme Indian Railways
India Matters
Youngsters sit on railway tracks to protest against the 'Agnipath' scheme, in Buxar. (Photo| PTI)
Protest over centre's Agnipath scheme spreads to other parts of Bihar
A health worker collects a swab sample of a woman for Covid-19 test, at state transport bus stand in Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav)
After 111 days, single-day Covid count in India crosses 12,000 mark
Representational Image. (File Photo)
TDP-led Andhra Pradesh government used Pegasus spyware for election benefit: Probe panel
SpiceJet chief Ajay Singh (File photo | AFP)
Current jet fuel prices not sustainable; have to increase fare by 10-15 per cent: Ajay Singh of SpiceJet

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp