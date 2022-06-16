'Why posters of Ranchi violence accused put up?': Soren govt asks senior cop to explain

Mukesh Ranjan By

Express News Service

RANCHI: Amid a war of words between the ruling alliance and BJP, Home Secretary Rajiv Arun Ekka has sought clarification from Ranchi SSP over putting up posters carrying photographs of the protesters who allegedly were involved in the violent protest on Friday.

Notably, following directions from Governor Ramesh Bais, the district administration had stuck posters of wanted protesters at different locations in Ranchi on Tuesday appealing people to identify them and inform about their whereabouts to the nearest Police station, but they were removed within an hour.

Calling it against the ruling of Allahabad HC, Home Secretary Rajiv Arun Ekka, who is the Principal Secretary to the State Government called the police’s action as “unlawful’.

The posters carrying photographs of the protesters, who allegedly were involved in the violence which broke out on June 10 were put by the district administration, which is unlawful and against the order passed by Allahabad High Court on March 9, 2020, in the PIL number 532/2020,” stated the letter issued by Home Secretary.

As per the said order, HC had asked Uttar Pradesh Government to remove banners which were put beside the roads without legal authority, further directing them not to put posters and banners giving personal details of individuals, which is nothing but a violation of the right to privacy of an individual, it added.

Two persons were killed and more than two dozen people were left critically injured as Ranchi witnessed protests over controversial remarks by now-suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma against Prophet Mohammad.

Following the incident, the police had released the posters of around 30 people, who were allegedly involved in the violent protests, seeking information about them.

According to the police, 29 people have been arrested so far in connection with the incident. Tension still prevailed in Jharkhand capital Ranchi with prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) in force in parts of the city.

Earlier, accusing the Hemant Soren-led government of playing appeasement politics, former chief minister Raghubar Das had alleged on Wednesday that state machineries have knelt down before the communal forces, also protecting them in order to secure the ruling party’s vote bank.

The remarks came following the prompt removal of posters by the police showing pictures of rioters that were put up in Ranchi, appealing to people to identify them and inform the cops of their whereabouts.