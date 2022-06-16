STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

'Why posters of Ranchi violence accused put up?': Soren govt asks senior cop to explain

Following the incident, the police had released the posters of around 30 people, who were allegedly involved in the violent protests, seeking information about them.

Published: 16th June 2022 11:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th June 2022 02:31 PM   |  A+A-

Rapid Action Force and police conduct a flag march to maintain law and order in Ranchi on Sunday. (Photo | PTI)

Rapid Action Force and police conduct a flag march to maintain law and order in Ranchi on Sunday. (Photo | PTI)

By Mukesh Ranjan
Express News Service

RANCHI: Amid a war of words between the ruling alliance and BJP, Home Secretary Rajiv Arun Ekka has sought clarification from Ranchi SSP over putting up posters carrying photographs of the protesters who allegedly were involved in the violent protest on Friday.

Notably, following directions from Governor Ramesh Bais, the district administration had stuck posters of wanted protesters at different locations in Ranchi on Tuesday appealing people to identify them and inform about their whereabouts to the nearest Police station, but they were removed within an hour.

Calling it against the ruling of Allahabad HC, Home Secretary Rajiv Arun Ekka, who is the Principal Secretary to the State Government called the police’s action as “unlawful’.

The posters carrying photographs of the protesters, who allegedly were involved in the violence which broke out on June 10 were put by the district administration, which is unlawful and against the order passed by Allahabad High Court on March 9, 2020, in the PIL number 532/2020,” stated the letter issued by Home Secretary.

ALSO READ: Jharkhand Police takes down posters of Ranchi violence accused because of 'technical errors'

As per the said order, HC had asked Uttar Pradesh Government to remove banners which were put beside the roads without legal authority, further directing them not to put posters and banners giving personal details of individuals, which is nothing but a violation of the right to privacy of an individual, it added.

Two persons were killed and more than two dozen people were left critically injured as Ranchi witnessed protests over controversial remarks by now-suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma against Prophet Mohammad.

Following the incident, the police had released the posters of around 30 people, who were allegedly involved in the violent protests, seeking information about them.

According to the police, 29 people have been arrested so far in connection with the incident. Tension still prevailed in Jharkhand capital Ranchi with prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) in force in parts of the city.

Earlier, accusing the Hemant Soren-led government of playing appeasement politics, former chief minister Raghubar Das had alleged on Wednesday that state machineries have knelt down before the communal forces, also protecting them in order to secure the ruling party’s vote bank.

The remarks came following the prompt removal of posters by the police showing pictures of rioters that were put up in Ranchi, appealing to people to identify them and inform the cops of their whereabouts.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BJP Rajiv Arun Ekka Ranchi SSP posters Governor Ramesh Bais photographs Protesters Allahabad HC
India Matters
Youngsters sit on railway tracks to protest against the 'Agnipath' scheme, in Buxar. (Photo| PTI)
Protest over centre's Agnipath scheme spreads to other parts of Bihar
A health worker collects a swab sample of a woman for Covid-19 test, at state transport bus stand in Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav)
After 111 days, single-day Covid count in India crosses 12,000 mark
Representational Image. (File Photo)
TDP-led Andhra Pradesh government used Pegasus spyware for election benefit: Probe panel
SpiceJet chief Ajay Singh (File photo | AFP)
Current jet fuel prices not sustainable; have to increase fare by 10-15 per cent: Ajay Singh of SpiceJet

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp