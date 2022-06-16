Man served lizard with chola bhature at Chandigarh mall food court

By Online Desk

NEW DELHI: A lizard was reportedly found in a plate of chole bhature at the Sagar Ratna food court at Elante Mall in Chandigarh on Tuesday.

A Twitterati Gurinder Cheema shared a photo of his unfortunate experience on the social media platform. He tweeted, "Had a very horrible experience on 14.06.22 at Sagar Ratna food court, Elante Mall, Chandigarh. A live Lizard was found in a semi-conscious state under the Bhatura."

He also registered a complaint with the Chandigarh police and added that Chandigarh's food health department seized the food samples and collected the same which were sent for testing.

Had a very horrible experience on 14.6.22, at Sagar Ratan, food court, Elante Mall, Chandigarh. A live Lizard was found in semi-conscious state under the Bhatura. Complaint given to @DgpChdPolice they made samples seized by food health Dept. Chd.@nagarkoti @Nainamishr94 pic.twitter.com/CTkvsnzTDP — Cheema_22 (@GurinderCheema1) June 15, 2022

Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Ravi Rai Rana also shared a video of the incident on Twitter and reacted to the same. Netizens reacted strongly to the video and expressed their disappointment. Few netizens also urged the food joint to maintain the highest standards of hygiene.

"This is insane, they should be extra cautious while preparing food," wrote a Twitterati. "This is very common in the food court... Several time cockroaches roaming and enjoying food...," wrote another.

"This used to be our favourite place at Elante. Good riddance. I hope other eateries take a lesson," wrote one Twitter user.