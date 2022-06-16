STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Man served lizard with chola bhature at Chandigarh mall food court

Twitterati Gurinder Cheema shared a photo of his unfortunate experience of finding a semi-live lizard on his plate of chola bhature on the social media platform.

Published: 16th June 2022 04:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th June 2022 05:13 PM   |  A+A-

A live lizrd is found on the plate of chola bhature (Photo | @Gurinder Cheema1)

A live lizrd is found on the plate of chola bhature (Photo | @Gurinder Cheema1)

By Online Desk

NEW DELHI: A lizard was reportedly found in a plate of chole bhature at the Sagar Ratna food court at Elante Mall in Chandigarh on Tuesday.

A Twitterati Gurinder Cheema shared a photo of his unfortunate experience on the social media platform. He tweeted, "Had a very horrible experience on 14.06.22 at Sagar Ratna food court, Elante Mall, Chandigarh.  A live Lizard was found in a semi-conscious state under the Bhatura."

He also registered a complaint with the Chandigarh police and added that Chandigarh's food health department seized the food samples and collected the same which were sent for testing.

Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Ravi Rai Rana also shared a video of the incident on Twitter and reacted to the same. Netizens reacted strongly to the video and expressed their disappointment. Few netizens also urged the food joint to maintain the highest standards of hygiene.

"This is insane, they should be extra cautious while preparing food," wrote a Twitterati. "This is very common in the food court... Several time cockroaches roaming and enjoying food...," wrote another.

"This used to be our favourite place at Elante. Good riddance. I hope other eateries take a lesson," wrote one Twitter user.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
lizard on food unhygenic food health department Chandigarh
India Matters
Youngsters sit on railway tracks to protest against the 'Agnipath' scheme, in Buxar. (Photo| PTI)
Protest over centre's Agnipath scheme spreads to other parts of Bihar
A health worker collects a swab sample of a woman for Covid-19 test, at state transport bus stand in Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav)
After 111 days, single-day Covid count in India crosses 12,000 mark
Representational Image. (File Photo)
TDP-led Andhra Pradesh government used Pegasus spyware for election benefit: Probe panel
SpiceJet chief Ajay Singh (File photo | AFP)
Current jet fuel prices not sustainable; have to increase fare by 10-15 per cent: Ajay Singh of SpiceJet

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp