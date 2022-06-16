STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Moose Wala killing: Fuel receipt helped Punjab Police unveil trail of events connected with murder

So far 10 accused, including the main conspirator gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, have been arrested in the case, police said.

Punjabi singer and Congress leader Sidhu Moose Wala

Slain Punjabi singer and Congress leader Sidhu Moose Wala (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: Recovery of fuel receipt from the vehicle used in the crime helped the Punjab Police to unveil the trail of events connected with the murder of Punjabi singer Shubhdeep Singh, popularly known as Sidhu Moose Wala.

The police have also identified four shooters involved in the crime, an official statement said on Thursday.

Moose Wala, who left his house along with two men, was shot dead by some unidentified people on May 29.

He was driving his Mahindra Thar vehicle at the time of the incident.

One of the important leads was the recovery of a fuel receipt of the petrol pump based in Fatehabad in Haryana from the Bolero SUV, which was used in the crime and later found abandoned near Khayala village, about 13 km from the spot, the statement said.

A police team was dispatched to the petrol station of Fatehabad to gather the CCTV footage on same day.

"The police teams have procured CCTV footage and managed to identify one of the suspects, possibly a shooter, who was later identified as Priyawarat of Sonipat.

The CCTV footage was also procured from the route taken by the Bolero before and after the filling of the diesel at the fuel station," it said.

Police have recovered all the vehicles including Mahindra Bolero, Toyota Corolla, and white Alto car used in the crime.

The assailants in Toyota Corolla had stopped and snatched the Alto car at gunpoint, leaving behind the Corolla, which got damaged during the incident and escaped towards Khara Barnala village followed by the white Bolero.

The white Alto was also found abandoned on May 30 near Dharamkot in Moga district and the route taken by the accused was identified from the CCTV footage.

Five of those arrested belong to Haryana.

All have been arrested for hatching conspiracy, providing logistic support, conducting recce and harbouring the shooters, said the statement.

Meanwhile, gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, who is under seven-day police custody, was being questioned for the second day by the Punjab Police in the Moose Wala's murder case.

The investigation so far has revealed that the arrested accused were acting on the directions of Bishnoi and Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar, and three other gangsters.

