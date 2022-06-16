STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

'No change being done to Army's regimental system': Government sources on Agnipath scheme

The scheme is aimed at increasing opportunities for youths to serve in the armed forces and the recruitment of the personnel under it will be around triple of the current enrolment.

Published: 16th June 2022 08:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th June 2022 08:06 PM   |  A+A-

Police personnel use tear gas to disperse protestors during their demonstration against 'Agnipath' scheme, at Ara Railway Junction in Bhojpur. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: No change is being done to the Army's regimental system under the 'Agnipath' scheme and the numbers of personnel to be recruited in the first year of its rollout would only make up three per cent of the armed forces, government sources said on Thursday amid wide-spread protest against the new model in several parts of the country.

The scheme is aimed at increasing opportunities for youths to serve in the armed forces and the recruitment of the personnel under it will be around triple of the current enrolment in the armed forces, they said without specifying the duration of the comparison.

The government on Tuesday unveiled the scheme for the recruitment of soldiers in the Army, Navy and the Air Force largely on a four-year short-term contractual basis, in a major overhaul of the decades-old selection process.

Under the scheme, youths between the ages of 17 and a half and 21 years will be inducted into the three services.

After completion of the four-year tenure, the scheme provides for retaining 25 per cent of the recruits for regular service.

The personnel to be inducted under the scheme will be called 'Agniveers'.

Several states have witnessed protests against the new scheme.

A number of opposition political parties and military experts have also slammed the scheme saying it will adversely impact the functioning of the armed forces.

There were apprehensions that the 'Agnipath' scheme would change the composition of several regiments that recruit youths from specific regions as well as castes such as Rajputs, Jats and Sikhs.

"No change is being done to the regimental system. In fact it will be further accentuated because the best of 'Agniveers' will be selected, further boosting cohesiveness of the units," said a source.

On the criticism that the short-duration tenure of 'Agniveers' will harm the effectiveness of the armed forces, the sources said such a system exists in several countries, and hence, it is already "tested out and considered best practice for an agile army.

The numbers of 'Agniveers' to be recruited in the first year would only make up three per cent of the armed forces, they said, adding their performance will be tested before re-induction into the army after four years.

"Hence Army will get the tested and tried personnel for supervisory ranks," said the source cited above.

The sources said most armies across the world depend upon their youths and the new scheme will only bring about a right mix of "50 per cent-50 per cent" slowly in a very long run of youngsters and experienced personnel in the supervisory ranks.

The sources said the scheme has been launched following extensive consultations with serving armed forces officers in the last two years.

The proposal has been framed by the Department of Military Officers staffed by military officers, they said.

The sources also rejected criticism that 'Agniveers' could be a danger to society after their exit from the armed forces.

"This is an insult to the ethos and values of the Indian armed forces. Youngsters who have worn the uniform for four years will remain committed to the country for the rest of their lives," claimed the source.

"Even now thousands retire from armed forces with skills, but there have not been any instances of them joining anti-national forces," it said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Agnipath scheme Indian Army Indian Air Force Indian Navy
India Matters
Youngsters sit on railway tracks to protest against the 'Agnipath' scheme, in Buxar. (Photo| PTI)
Protest over centre's Agnipath scheme spreads to other parts of Bihar
A health worker collects a swab sample of a woman for Covid-19 test, at state transport bus stand in Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav)
After 111 days, single-day Covid count in India crosses 12,000 mark
Representational Image. (File Photo)
TDP-led Andhra Pradesh government used Pegasus spyware for election benefit: Probe panel
SpiceJet chief Ajay Singh (File photo | AFP)
Current jet fuel prices not sustainable; have to increase fare by 10-15 per cent: Ajay Singh of SpiceJet

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp