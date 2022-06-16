STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
PIL in SC seeks sacking of jailed ministers Nawab Malik, Satyendar Jain

The plea has been filed by lawyer Ashwini Updhyay through advocate Ashwani Kumar Dubey.

Published: 16th June 2022

Supreme Court

Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A PIL was filed on Thursday in the Supreme Court seeking a direction to the governments of Maharashtra and Delhi to sack ministers Nawab Malik and Satyendar Jain respectively for their alleged involvement in criminal cases pertaining to offences including holding benami properties and money laundering.

The plea also sought a direction to the Centre to declare that a minister, who is not only a public servant but also a lawmaker, shall be temporarily barred from holding office after two days of judicial custody like public servants including IAS officers.

The plea has been filed by lawyer Ashwini Updhyay through advocate Ashwani Kumar Dubey.

"Alternatively, being custodian of the Constitution, direct the Law Commission of India to examine election laws of developed countries and prepare a comprehensive report to maintain nobility, dignity of Ministers, Legislators and Public Servants in spirit of Article 14 (right to equality)," it said.

Besides the state governments of Delhi and Maharashtra, the plea has made union ministries of Home affairs and Law and Justice, the Election Commission and the Law Commission as parties.

"Direct Maharashtra Government to sack its cabinet Minister Nawab Malik who was arrested on February 23, 2022 continues in judicial custody in connection with cases of black money, benami properties, money laundering & disproportionate assets linked with Dawood Ibrahim," it said.

It has also sought a similar direction to the Delhi government to sack Jain, a minister.

